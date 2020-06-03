This rare cloud appeared in Front Range on Wednesday morning, but what does it mean?

Matilda Coleman
To most, the skies over Boulder on Wednesday morning may have looked like a strange form of cloud confetti. But the relatively rare type of speckled clouds that appeared gave a strong clue to the stormy weather that will come later on Wednesday.

So what caused the altocumulus floccule that appeared in the head on Wednesday and why were they significant? For starters, these clouds provided a strong clue to the stormy weather that developed later on Wednesday.

"Normally (during the morning), the atmosphere is more stable and, depending on what is above, there may be instability there. We were much more unstable at the mid-levels than we normally see," said Lisa Kriederman, meteorologist at the Weather Service National in Boulder. "That instability there and some moving moisture overhead, that can really show that instability due to the bubbly appearance of the clouds."

In summary, the atmosphere is usually calmer in the morning. After a long night of cooler temperatures due to lack of sunlight, the atmosphere is usually at its quietest point of the day during the morning hours, even during the rainiest months of spring and summer.

