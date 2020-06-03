This rare cloud appeared in Front Range on Wednesday morning, but what does it mean?

To most, the skies over Boulder on Wednesday morning may have looked like a strange form of cloud confetti. But the relatively rare type of speckled clouds that appeared gave a strong clue to the stormy weather that will come later on Wednesday.

So what caused the altocumulus floccule that appeared in the head on Wednesday and why were they significant? For starters, these clouds provided a strong clue to the stormy weather that developed later on Wednesday.

"Normally (during the morning), the atmosphere is more stable and, depending on what is above, there may be instability there. We were much more unstable at the mid-levels than we normally see," said Lisa Kriederman, meteorologist at the Weather Service National in Boulder. "That instability there and some moving moisture overhead, that can really show that instability due to the bubbly appearance of the clouds."

In summary, the atmosphere is usually calmer in the morning. After a long night of cooler temperatures due to lack of sunlight, the atmosphere is usually at its quietest point of the day during the morning hours, even during the rainiest months of spring and summer.

However, the Altocumulus flocculation clouds showed that a combination of instability (due to the swollen nature of the clouds) and moisture (the clouds were already there) were already present on Wednesday morning.

"They show that there is instability in the atmosphere," said Kriederman.

By breaking the flocculent altocumulus into the three subgroups of the word, you can begin to understand the shape, height, and pattern of the cloud, in addition to what it might mean. High refers to the cloud's highest altitude, and the cumulus clouds are puffy, cottony clouds that can sometimes transform into afternoon storms. Floccus indicates a plume nature to the clouds (floccus means a tuft of wool in Latin). Add it all together, and you'll have what appeared in the skies over Boulder on Wednesday morning.

While these types of clouds may appear during the spring and summer months, they are somewhat rare in the morning. And if you see them during the first part of the day, be prepared: it is also usually a sign of a stormy afternoon to come.