This is the wrong way to disinfect your home if you want to stay safe from the coronavirus – BGR

The number of coronaviruses in the US USA It keeps getting worse, both here and abroad, while we are also learning more about the virus and how to stay safe from it.

For example, the news about whether you can get the virus from packages delivered to your home is good, but also inconclusive.

Speaking of your home, here is one thing you absolutely should not do when sanitizing everything.

The county encompassing my city of Memphis, Tennessee, has just reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases (190) in a day since April 24, one of many reminders, both large and small, that we remain in the agony of a deadly pandemic. As of this writing, in fact, the number of coronavirus infections in the US USA It has surpassed 1.82 million, while the number of deaths reported here has exceeded 105,000 (according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University).

All of which is to say, it seems like people still need some reminders of best practices right now, including things like wearing a face mask when you're out and about. Anecdotally, I saw quite a widespread adherence to this in public for a time, until things seemed to fall in this regard in recent days (in situations completely separate from the protests). In the meantime, among other things, we continue to learn about the virus, how to avoid it, and all the ways the virus can affect it. Here is a recommendation on how to disinfect the spaces and things around you to stay safe from the virus.

This may seem like a small thing, but there are some ideal cleaning behaviors that aren't necessarily intuitive right now, one of which is that experts caution against using a spray bottle to disinfect things around you. I know, I know, you're probably thinking: wait, I'm spraying a cleaning solution, how's that a bad idea?

"Disinfectants that are sprayed, either from a spray bottle or a pressurized can, become an aerosol," dermatologist Brooke Jackson told a media outlet. "This means that anything that is sprayed or sprayed creates drops that can be inhaled and cause irritation to the lungs and nostrils." To make matters even worse, these kinds of things are done somewhere in your home that isn't necessarily well ventilated, like a small bathroom where it is easy to accidentally inhale the disinfectant.

Instead, Jackson suggests the following: Open the spray bottle and just go ahead and pour some disinfectant on a sponge or cloth. In this way, the application of this cleaning product is a little more controlled. If, of course, you need to wear something like a spray bottle, at a minimum, make sure to wear at least a mask or a face mask.

