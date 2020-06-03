The Weeknd calls on labels to donate to protest funds

The Weeknd made headlines after it donated a whopping $ 500,000 to racial injustice initiatives, and is now asking major record labels and music platforms to do the same.

"For my respected colleagues, industry partners and executives, no one benefits more from black music than labels and streaming services. I gave it yesterday and I urge it go public with theirs this week. It would mean the world to me and me, the community if you can join us in this, "he wrote.

The Weeknd donation was split between the Global Black Lives Matter Network, Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, and the National Rescue.

During Black Out Tuesday, many music platforms went dark in support of current protests and rallies against social injustice and police brutality, but they still have to get out of their pockets and contribute to the cause.

