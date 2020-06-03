The store owner who called the cops for George Floyd confirms the police actions: He says they will use nonviolent tactics in similar situations and will not involve the police.

The store owner who called cops about George Floyd for allegedly trying to use a fake $ 20 bill, prompting his murder by a police officer, says his store will no longer involve police in non-crimes. violent.

A Cup Foods employee called the police about George and the store's owner, Mahmoud Abumayyaleh, who he claims he was familiar with GeorgeCalling him a "big teddy bear,quot; he says: "If he had been here, the authorities would not have been called … George Floyd could still be alive."

Mahmoud led to facebook to express his regret at the actions that took place in his store, and states that his employees were only following standard procedure.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged by what happened to George Floyd in front of our store," wrote the owner of the Cup Foods store. "There is no justification for the reckless use of force displayed by the police who murdered George Floyd."

Mahmoud continued writing while "There is a state policy that requires stores to call the police in case of forged invoices, the incidents that led to this event teach us all an important lesson in how to deal with the police."

“By simply following the procedure we are putting our communities at risk. Until the police stop killing innocent people, we will handle incidents like this using non-violent tactics that do not involve the police, "he added.

As the video showed, a responding white officer pushed a not resistant George Floyd fell to the ground and knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes while screaming, saying he couldn't breathe.

This led not only to the murder of George Floyd by the responding officers, but to several nationwide protests that are calling for justice on his behalf.

Do you want updates directly to your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!