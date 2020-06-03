The stars of & # 39; Brooklyn Nine-Nine & # 39; Follow TV Police Griffin Newman to Donate to the National Bailout Fund

NBC

Andy Samberg and his co-stars made a donation to the National Bailout Fund to help rescue Black Lives Matter protesters after the actor in & # 39; Blue Bloods & # 39; donate his salary to support the BLM cause.

The cast of the hit American TV show "Brooklyn nine nine"They have teamed up to donate $ 100,000 to the National Bailout Fund amid continued Black Lives Matter protests in the United States.

After the death of George Floyd, who was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest, countless people have joined together to protest against police brutality in the country in the protests.

While most have been peaceful, they have still led to numerous arrests, and many have struggled to find the money to post bail.

The National Bailout Fund network helps people in that situation and received a huge cash injection on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 thanks to the cast of the program.

"The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and showrunner condemns the murder of George Floyd and supports the many people protesting against police brutality nationwide. Together we have made a donation of $ 100,000 to the National Bail Bonds Network," they wrote in a statement on social networks. media.

Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumeroand Terry Crews they are among the cast members of the series.

The news of the generous donation came later. Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on the show, separately donated $ 11,000 to the same organization, explaining on Twitter: "I am an actor who plays a detective on television. If you currently play a cop? If you win dozens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in waste from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math. "

His movement was later provoked Griffin Newman, who played a police officer in "Blue blood"During two episodes, the call for actors who had police officers on screen began to donate money from their salaries to the cause.