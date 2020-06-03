The star of & # 39; Smash & # 39; Jeremy Jordan crying to his teenage nephew after suicide

WENN

The cartoonist for Jimmy Collins reveals that his 14-year-old nephew Kaleb committed suicide on June 1, asking for prayers for his bereaved family while raising awareness of teenage suicide.

Actor Jeremy Jordan He is mourning his 14-year-old nephew Kaleb, who tragically killed himself on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The actor, best known for his role as Jimmy Collins in the musical drama series "Smash"He made the heartbreaking revelation on social media, where he remembered the teenager.

"Take a moment in the chaos and say a prayer for my family. A couple of days ago, my 14-year-old nephew took his life. We are devastated," he wrote Tuesday.

"Teen suicide is a serious problem that we cannot forget. Please talk to your children. Listen to them. Look for signs. Take action. They are the most vulnerable among us in these times of crisis. RIP Bubba."

He also shared a link to a GoFundMe crowdfunding page, which was created by Kaleb's parents to help with funeral expenses. For more information and to donate to the cause, click here.