The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; NeNe Leakes wants to cheat on husband Gregg & # 39; in peace & # 39;

NeNe Leakes was previously rumored to be dating Rodney for quite some time behind Gregg, while Kenya Moore insists that "it's pretty clear they're dating or dating."

NeNe leaks breaks her silence at rumors that she cheated on her husband Gregg Leakes with a man named Rodney White. In a recent Instagram post, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"It seems that the star is making fun of the problem.

Posting a smiling image of her and Gregg, NeNe wrote in the caption: "The link is unbreakable! Everything else could be broken but not the link!" She added, "Really, we've been working on something very special lately. Noooooo, not our dumbass because we both got on the sidelines?"

Bravo's personality went on to say, "We've been working on something we look forward to inviting you to have cocktails, little bites, soft music and an amazing atmosphere on the north side of ATL. Coming soon! Keep your eyes and ears open for dat! PD : Let us cheat in peace and take care of your business, please. Life on the run? #Isaidwhatisaid #theunstoppablehustle. "

The mother of one added: "NeNe feels very comfortable taking him to & # 39;Watch what happens live& # 39; and & # 39;Good morning america& # 39; and all his tours and press tours and being seen in different states, so for me, I've known about him by others [stars of & # 39; Real Housewives & # 39;] for a while, but I didn't comments about it because I didn't I don't feel it was necessary. "

"I think [NeNe and Gregg] are just married and it is a deal," Kenya continued. "I think it's what she was projecting onto me, which is just a handshake and a deal and I think that's what his marriage is really about right now. I think it's just a handshake and a deal and he drives certain business aspects for her and she can do what she wants to do and he can do what he wants to do and that's what their relationship is about. "

NeNe, however, denied Kenya's claims. "It is quite disturbing that, especially during this time of so much pain, that once again we have to deal with a disgruntled housewife trying to capitalize on NeNe's name and personal life for the sake of publicity," a representative from the first "Joy"declared the star.