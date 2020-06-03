The show, the inflatable brachiosaurus and more

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Everyone knows that a person on Zoom's conference call whose Internet sucks SO BAD that they can't hear anything he says. In some cases, you can attribute this to poor quality ISP coverage or outages. However, most of the time a router update will do the trick. Now on sale for 13% less, the TP-Link AX1500 Supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, with speeds of up to 1.5Gbps. Chances are, your internet isn't fast enough to reach this limit, and it won't be for a while.

However, for many households, congestion is more of a problem than speed. With too many devices connected at the same time, an older router would be limited by the high concentration of streaming, gaming, and web browsing. In contrast, the TP-Link AX1500 is prepared for almost anything. Because it has OFDMA and MU-MIMO, it works to intelligently move resources to the devices that need them most while lowering the strain on lighter tasks. In other words, this router is more functional than the US government. USA

New Nike shoes are trash (literal)

Getting your hands on a Switch is difficult right now, but if you've managed to grab one, you'll want to make sure you have enough storage space for games to continue. The more storage you buy upfront, the less you have to worry about later, so maybe skip the 64GB card and grab something that might hold a little more. This TeamGroup 512GB microSD card It dropped to $ 65 at Newegg for Father's Day, and it should be enough to store all of your games and save without stress.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and if your father is like mine, what he REALLY wants is a brilliant new technology to decorate the living room. The Vizio M series, a television that I have and play with prideIt is an affordable place to start. For $ 399 at Newegg, you can get the 55 "version renewed for $ 399. Considering that this outfit usually costs over $ 500 or is completely sold out elsewhere, my friends are a bargain.

For the uninitiated, the Vizio M-series prioritizes image quality. Equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10, it leverages quantum dot technology to make colors pop while deep blacks reach impressive heights. Although its smart features leave something to be desired, it does have AirPlay so you can "stream" content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Otherwise, I recommend pairing this TV with a Roku Ultra, Streaming Stick +or even a Apple tv for stans of Tim Apple.

If you're still on the market for a tablet and have concluded that the iPad is the only one that matters, the latest model's 10.2 "version with 128GB of storage is up to $ 330 on Amazon. Take it for the kids, yourself or anyone else who may find use for a second interactive display. Incidentally, this offer is only available for the Space Gray model.

If you're looking for a sweet, sweet silence to block everything right now, you should try a couple of JBL Bluetooth Headphones. Are $ 80, which is 20% off (with the original list price of $ 100) and has noise cancellation capabilities. The headphones also have around 16 hours of listening time, so you can go on and play all day long by playing your favorite songs. Grab these before they go!

If you're trying to perfect a precision OTTD image or product photo for your business, you probably need two things. A great tripod and a wireless shutter. Well you're in luck. The Adonit PhotoGrip Qi has these features and more. Save now $ 12 off original price in this Amazon Gold Box agreement.

In addition to being a tripod and able to hold it with one hand, it can also charge your phone while it's docked. In this way, you can shoot without the worry of draining the battery, especially if you are traveling. With the Bluetooth shutter remote control, you can take photos from ten meters away. The sturdy tripod allows beautiful photos both in landscape and portrait. This package also comes with a USB cable, a carry bag, and a neck strap.

Father's Day is fast approaching, and if you're not sure what to buy for your father, a speaker is a pretty safe bet. Everyone loves a good song, and being able to carry it around the house adds a nice touch of convenience that helps quarantine anxiety. JBL makes some pretty good speakers, and this has dropped to $ 130 at Newegg right now. In addition to Bluetooth, it can also stream via Airplay and Chromecast, if that's more of your dad's jam, and it's also waterproof, so even the most awkward parents will have a hard time getting rid of this.

I don't think you have to explain our current global environment to understand why "eye protection" is the next big wave. Grab a VAVA 1080p Dash Cam, now dropped to $ 108. You can also find a Discounted HD body camera suitable for law enforcement, complete with GPS and night vision, for $ 123.

Get over $ 200 off the Samsung 65 "2020 QLED TV on Amazon today only. Normally $ 1,300, their total drops to $ 1,098 after the discount. This 4K TV uses quantum dots to deliver lifelike picture quality across all your content, and it does so on an updated smart TV platform with Alexa that helps you find content and manage all your smart home stuff.

NordVPN It is one of the most acclaimed VPN services out there and has been mass-downloaded by our readers during previous deals. The service allows you to connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, without keeping records of your actions.

Right now, the best deal is jump for three years of service and save 70% outside the regular monthly price. You'll have to spend $ 126 to do it, but at least you won't have to think again until 2023!

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 04/17/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 7/7/2020.

No one likes to feel the headphone cords shake while you're on your morning jog or just outside. True wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a stylish way to pop your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple of podcasts – but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Headphones It can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, using its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. They usually cost around $ 170, but for today and tomorrow, you can get a pair restored for $ 50 at Newegg. There's a newer model, the 75t, which offers some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you still get some really good headphones, so don't worry too much.

Whether you're quarantined or not, your floors probably need some attention. Without maintenance, rugs can get thicker and harder surfaces can start to feel dirty and dirty. A key part of keeping your floors clean is keeping track of the vacuum. You don't need to splurge on a high-end vacuum to get the job done, though if you want to add some niceties to the experience and do a little more heavy lifting, Dyson & # 39; s Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner it's a solid option, and today it's $ 200 off Newegg. Since you don't use filters, you don't have to worry about buying more and replacing them, which might not save too much money depending on how often you vacuum, but it does ease the tedium out of the cleaning process.

If you haven't already, anyone who has recently started running as a hobby will soon realize that music is everything, and their headphones are the container that brings music to their ears. Designed for sports and exercise, including but not limited to running, the JBL Under Armor Headphones and True Wireless Headphones are for sale by up to 30% discount on Amazon. The two models in the ear come in black / red or just black for $ 160 while the buds cost $ 150.

Although I have not used the JBL Under Armor Train, I have taken the Under Armor FLASH in-ear headphones For a turn. These wireless Bluetooth headphones take advantage of UA waterproof technology to prevent sweat and rain from getting in the way of your workout. Meanwhile, the flexible rubber fit tips keep them from falling out of your ears, and the 25-hour battery life (with the aluminum charging case in the box) is impressive. I just wish the sound quality was a competition for my superior Bose SoundSport Free.

We all put one up for Boosted when they closed their doors earlier this year, but if you're still eager to get on an electric board, you still have a few options. Namely, there is RazorX RaxorX DLX Electric Skateboard. It can run up to 12 mph and last a total of 40 minutes on a single charge. If you relied on public transportation, but want a safer way to navigate the streets in a socially distant way, an electric board can take you faster than walking and adding a little more fun to the trip.

G / O Media may receive a commission $180 Since Amazon 4 bought by readers

The more time we spend at home, working on our laptops, the more space we will occupy in our units. Sure, there's cloud storage, but it can be expensive, and you're handing all your data elsewhere. Having everything on a local disk ensures that you maintain control of your files and are within your reach when you need them. Right now on Amazon, Samsung has a Lots of SSDs for sale for up to $ 80 offSo if you need some storage ASAP, or just want to plan ahead, these units are worth a look. This 1TB drive, usually $ 250, is down to $ 170 right now, and this 500 GB drive it dropped to just $ 90.

TaoTronics is making it very cheap to get a pair of entry-level ANC headphones. the SoundSurge 60 costs only $ 34 when you clip the coupon on Amazon and use the promo code KINJALE6.

These feature dual 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, enhanced voice calls with CVC 6.0 microphones, and TaoTronics is announcing 30-hour battery life with fast charge, where just five minutes in the juice gives you a session of two hours.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 05/9/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 05/29/2020.

If you can overcome their shortcomingsMicrosoft's Surface Pro X is a sleek, lightweight 2-in-1 that you can easily throw in a bag or take home to get the job done. Unfortunately, buying it won't give you the Surface Pro X keyboard or Slim Pen, and they're not exactly cheap. Typically, a package of the two It costs $ 270, but you can get it for $ 210 today. So if you're looking to toggle between a trackpad and stylus, or just want to scribble on your Surface between meetings, this might be the deal for you.

When Brachiosaurus was discovered in 1903, it was declared the largest dinosaur in history. That has changed since then, but for a brief moment, they were number one. This forty-eight inches long and twenty-eight inches tall inflatable replica is currently 55% off.

This is a great bedroom decor for an aspiring paleontologist, but let's be honest, which kid didn't have a dinosaur phase? It is easy to move around, put on the patio or even bring to the pool. Jet Creations seems to have the entire Dino team with Tyrant Saury Rex and triceratops. Create your own Jurassic Park and become that child you loved again The land before time.

The only MLB game that matters is $ 20 off today. Grab MLB The Show 20 on Amazon for $ 40And you don't even need real baseball to come back. This acclaimed baseball simulator offers the deepest ball game on any console with stunning fidelity and graphic authenticity, but not 100% perfection – after all, there are no trash cans and vibration motors for fanatics. Astros.

Is the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription approaching? Normally it would cost you $ 60, but today on Amazon, you can add a full year to your account for just $ 42. You also can Take 12 months of PlayStation Now for the same price.

PlayStation Plus is required to play online and save to the cloud, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. These closures don't seem to disappear quickly and quietly, so if you plan to fill your new time with a gaming venue, PS + is an absolute must.

As for PlayStation Now, you get unlimited access to over 800 new and classic games dating back to the original PlayStation, and around 300 of them (PS4 and PS2 alone, for some strange reason) can be downloaded directly.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 04/08/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 6/3/2020.

Need to replenish rainy day activity sets after quarantine? Tired of using the same games and puzzles over and over again? Good for just $ 15 you can turn your house into a science lab. WILD! The science kit has twenty components to teach everyone in your home about Nanoscience and STEM.

It is never too early to start teaching young people about science, but this set recommends that they be over eight years old. The whole family cannot come together to build a DNA model, experiment with liquid crystal, perform a UV test, and resolve a mini oil spill. And if you love this set WILD! has a lot more all with a STEM twist. This is a great way to get your kids excited about science and show them that learning can be fun.

8bitdo Bluetooth controllers for Nintendo Switch could still be my current favorite series. They are stylized to resemble classic NES and SNES controllers, but with current technology like wireless, noise, motion controls, and analog sticks. Drivers get $ 10 off Amazon today: the SN30 Pro costs $ 35 post-discount, while the The N30 Pro2 favoring NES has dropped to $ 30.

If you can't wait to eat beer and throw a bad ax at your enemies, pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which Amazon is doing a little cheaper to do with a storm $ 10 discount on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, it's unclear whether standard preorders come with the Way of the Berserker mission that Ubisoft originally announced as Amazon no longer highlights that benefit. However, you get the Amazon pre-purchase price guarantee, so if the price falls further between now and the release date (it probably won't), your final total is automatically adjusted.

Don't forget that Amazon doesn't charge until it's shipped, so don't hesitate to secure your copy!

It is my opinion that Funko Pops are in bad taste. I also have at least three of them exposed on the shelf next to my bed. We have crowds. You can do the same right now, with a steep discount on Amazon's Gold Box sale. Do you want to show your love for Star Wars? One 7 "tall Luke Skywalker riding a Taun Taun is marked 25%. Reveal your T W I S T E D side to friends and family with $ 9 off Joker 10 "Stickers. Remember game of Thrones? Daenerys is $ 19, a 38% reduction in price.

Examine carefully the widest catalog of Funko Pops discounted on the Amazon sales page. Whether you like it or not, I am sure you will find a character that pulls your heart. How could Baby Yoda not? It's a damn baby Muppet. You will never see this horrible Goose Captain marvel replica. For better or for worse, there is much more where they come from.

Wake up, samurai. Keanu Reeves of Todd McFarlane (aka Johnny Silverhhand) the statuette is here and it's done 20% discount on Amazon. Pick it up while supplies last and don't forget to preorder Cyberpunk 2077, now with a discount for $ 45 at CDKeys. Revealed at E3 2019, Reeves is making his motion-capture video game debut in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi RPG from The Wizard developer of CD Projekt series.

Loosely based on the character of the same name in the tabletop RPG Cyberpunk 2020, the character of Johnny Silverhand to be played by Reeves belongs to the Rockerboy class, described in the canon of the game as "the street poets, the social consciences and the rebels of the 2000s". If this sounds silly to you, it's because it is, and you should be excited for that reason. Cyberpunk 2077 It will launch later this year on September 17.

