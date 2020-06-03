The Pentagon assaults helped militarize the police. That is how

The images from last week are inescapable and indelible: Protesters flood the streets of America's cities, they encounter police forces equipped with full armor and tactical vehicles that vaguely resemble tanks. Local police who responded to even nonviolent protests often looked more like the US Armed Forces. And that was before President Donald Trump deployed a royal military police battalion against peacefully assembled U.S. citizens at the nation's capitol on Monday. That is not accidental.

It is fairly easy to buy tactical gear in the US. And the Homeland Security Grant Program has funneled billions of dollars to law enforcement agencies to purchase military-grade equipment. But for decades, the primary driver of why it can be so difficult to distinguish a National Guard troop from a local police officer has been the Department of Defense, through a program that has divided everything from bayonets to grenade launchers and precincts across the board. the country. .

Created as part of the National Defense Authorization Act of 1997, the 1033 program allows the Department of Defense to dispose of excess equipment by passing it on to local authorities, who only have to pay the cost of shipping. (A precursor, the slightly more restrictive 1208 program, began in 1990.) According to the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO), which oversees the process, more than $ 7.4 billion of property has been transferred since the program began; more than 8,000 law enforcement agencies have signed up. Much of that inventory is perfectly ordinary: office equipment, clothing, tools, radios, etc. But the tour also includes some of the so-called controlled teams (rifles, armored vehicles, etc.) that have helped create such a disproportionate spectacle.

Those displays are also not exclusive to current protests against police brutality. The militarization of the American police, and the 1033 program specifically, began to attract broader scrutiny in 2014, after the Black Lives Matter protests in Ferguson, Missouri.

Proponents of the 1033 program say it keeps cities safer. Detractors say the distribution of controlled items actually increases police violence. Widely circulated studies have argued on both sides. But those who have scrutinized the 1033 program more recently argue that the real problem is that no one knows for sure in any way, because years of lax record keeping have hashed the underlying data.

"The federal government doesn't really track much of this team that goes to local law enforcement agencies," says Anna Gunderson, a political scientist at Louisiana State University who is co-author of a 2019 study that examined the effects of the 1033 program on crime rates. “The agencies themselves are inconsistent in monitoring. That makes it really difficult for anyone to try to learn about the program or study it to try to analyze it, because we don't have a very clear understanding of what kind of teams are really in the hands of these agencies. "

LESO maintains a spreadsheet detailing who has distributed the property over the years. When asked about inconsistent record complaints, a spokesperson for the Defense Logistics Agency, which oversees LESO, noted that the agency changed accounting systems in 2013 to allow state coordinators and law enforcement agencies Identify and track what they receive. That change, and maintaining irregular records beforehand, has confused efforts to understand the impact of a program that has helped transform law enforcement in the United States.

“The DLA did not archive active inventories prior to 2014. It also did not archive information on equipment transfers and destruction of controlled equipment during that time. LEAs typically only retain records for a few years, subject to their own record-keeping requirements locally, "says Kenneth Lowande, a political scientist at the University of Michigan, whose research includes the 1033 program." Some of this never it can be fixed. You cannot re-create lost records. "

The problems with 1033 have also been deeper than just conflicting or incomplete data sets. The Department of Defense does not provide training for law enforcement agencies that receive controlled property. Instead, recipients are left to certify their own training each year. "What programs like 1033 have done is give people the equipment to carry out operations that are traditionally carried out by tactical teams that otherwise would not have been able to obtain it," says Jonathan Mummolo, a political scientist at Princeton University who focus on surveillance. “That is for sure, not always accompanied by extensive training. There are many variations in surveillance standards across the board. "

That seemingly lax oversight has also manifested itself in other problematic ways. In a 2017 sting operation, the Office of General Responsibility obtained more than 100 1033 program controlled items, including night vision goggles and materials for pipeline pumps, with an estimated total value of $ 1.2 million. All that was needed was the creation of a fake law enforcement agency, a website, and a shipping address. GAO's fraudulent request was processed and approved in one week.

The DLA implemented additional controls in the wake of the report, which focused on the acquisition process for federal law enforcement agencies rather than state and local ones. Those steps include reviewing each existing applicant and establishing a point of contact at each federal agency to review and approve applications. But GAO's success in deceiving the agency did not inspire confidence. Nor has it inspired the federal government to fundamentally reconsider the premise of distributing controlled equipment to the police in the first place.

A year after Ferguson, then-President Barack Obama signed an executive order that prohibited state and local law enforcement from receiving certain types of property, such as grenade launchers and armed aircraft, under the 1033 program, but these restrictions were short-lived. : Trump raised them. in 2017. Lowande argues that the actual impact of that revocation has been negligible. Obama's original executive order ultimately only applies to about 300 departments, he says, and there is no sign in recent DLA inventories that previously restricted items have been shipped again. In a working document currently under review, Lowande finds that the demilitarization efforts that took place in those two years showed "no detectable impact on violent crime or the safety of officers."

"There is no compelling evidence, at this time, that arming the LEA with military-grade equipment increases or decreases crime," he says.

However, another investigation into the 1033 program paints an alarming picture of its effect on police activity. "Our research suggests that military-minded and hardware-minded officers will resort to violence more quickly and more frequently," says Ryan Welch, a political scientist at the University of Tampa who co-authored a 2017 study of the effects of the 1033 program on police violence. "Other research shows that when government responses are violent, dissidents and protesters are more likely to act violently on the spot and in the future. Of course, that leads to more government violence creating a spiral that is difficult to escape ".

In 2018, Princeton's Mummolo published research showing that not only do special weapons and tactical teams deploy more frequently in communities of color, but that, on average, "they do not provide detectable benefits in terms of officer safety or reduction of violent crime. " Which is a point that is often missed: while high-profile responses to demonstrations of police brutality draw more attention to the 1033 program and others like it, in many parts of the country its impacts are a staple of the police. .

"We tend to focus on these events when there are massive social unrest and headlines dominate and we see the militarized police coming in, but the militarized police are active in this country all the time," says Mummolo. "It doesn't take a situation like the one we're seeing now to activate them."

This story originally appeared on wired.com.