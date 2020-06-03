The Peaceful Show You Didn't See – Up News Info

Pan Pacific Park is located in a family-friendly area of ​​Los Angeles, full of local shops and across the street from Park La Brea, known for being the home of Angelic newbies. Right next to the park is The Grove, an open-air mall next to the iconic Original Farmers Market, a Los Angeles institution that appeals to locals and tourists alike. The area is quite lively on a regular basis, but on May 30, 2020, the park served as a site that was part of a larger movement for the protection of black lives.

As the nation and the world recovered from the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many others due to police brutality and racism., Thousands of people gathered in the park that Saturday to mourn their deaths peacefully and fight racism. I was one of them. It was a call for change to systemic racism and its unfair historical treatment of the black community.

I have been to another rally at Pan Pacific Park in the past; To put it in context, it was for Black Lives Matters. Considering the current landscape and the insurmountable anger, frustration, and sadness felt by the black community around Floyd's death, I knew it would be different. I immediately noticed how many people were walking towards the park while I was on the road, and when I got there, I found a huge crowd of people. In fact, it was the largest crowd I'd ever seen there.

There were people of all races, ethnicities, genders, and sexual preferences, who provided a strong sense of community, support, and passion anchored in the Black Lives Matter mantra, as they held posters honoring the lives of blacks lost due to police brutality. The message was unified across race lines with signs that read "Yellow Hazard Supports Black Power" and "White People Do Something." Many people distributed bottles of water, masks, and food. It didn't feel like a protest. It felt like a movement toward progress. There was a sense of rippling hope in the crowd. It felt like the side of a demonstration that people rarely see: a moment of concentration, determination, and purpose.

Lawyer and activist Pastor Stephen "Cue" Jn-Marie was on hand to lead the crowd in prayer as Jess Calderon, who is a descendant of Tongvan, recognized the indigenous land we are in. Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson, founder of BLD PWR, helped steer the ship while Black Live Matters co-founder Patrisse Cullors and BLM-LA's Melina Abdullah made inspiring speeches in front of the growing crowd and chanted the names of those who died. .

"We are living in the midst of an uprising," said Cullors. "Let's be clear: we are in an uprising for the lives of blacks."

“We have been told that we have the right to cry and feel pain. Fuck that shit! We have a right to be angry! Abdullah said, before pointing out that it was not enough that an officer in Minneapolis be arrested for killing Floyd. "It's about those four officers who killed George Floyd, it's about all these officers, including the ones in our midst."

"We are here to say that this whole system has to work and we will make it work!" she stated.

Sampson added: "We are here to build power!"

After Amber Riley sang a passionate performance of Beyonce's "Freedom", a sense of solidarity grew. From there, the crowd began to march with a feeling of unity. Abdullah encouraged people to be safe and brave as they went along. When we hit the streets, we passed The Grove and started marching towards Fairfax Avenue between 3rd Street and Beverly Boulevard, singing "Defund the police" and "Prosecute killer polps".

Standing among the thousands of people in the crowd, it was such an inspiring moment of unity. I really felt hopeful, ”Lew Nguyen Wright, associate director of BLD PWR, told Up News Info Lacy. “We shut down the march at Fairfax and 3rd. Kendrick (ended the meeting) with the words of Assata Shakur: ‘It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and support each other. We have nothing to lose except our chains. "

Like many others, actress Lilan Bowden left and was touched by the protest. "I couldn't see where the crowd started or ended," he said. “I made my way forward through the crowds of people of all races, ages, and colors, including children, united in this cry for justice. When we passed through the Beverly Center towards Beverly Hills, zero stores were looted or destroyed, zero. I followed close to the BLM community leaders as they played drums and sang. ”

I decided to part ways after Fairfax and 3rd, not only because the march had closed, but largely because I felt dizzy from the heat and felt it wouldn't be helpful if I passed out. I also admit that I felt an increase in intensity.

Actress Jiavani Linayao, who was marching, felt the same way. “The first part was incredible. Everyone joined in with this palpable energy of anger, hope and march. "She added:" I could see the police helicopters coming down and feel the change. My friends and I felt it would be safer to go when we did. The sense was exact. : It changed shortly after ”.

As we've seen on television, things started to escalate as protesters stayed in the Fairfax area as a march to Beverly Hills continued. Wright said the Los Angeles Police Department arrived and began dividing the crowd in Fairfax. "I firmly believe that LAPD entered with the intention of being aggressive. They were never going to try to reduce the situation, ”he said. "They wanted to scare us and hurt us. People protest because they need their voice heard. What LAPD told us was that our voices had no place here. "

Wright, who was on the front line with Sampson, said individual police officers were arguing with protesters, yelling at them to back off. "We refused, but we did not defend ourselves or attack … people had joined arms," ​​he said. “Then they started beating us with their batons, and all sense of peace or order disappeared. They all separated and had to run. That beautiful moment of unity we had was no longer there. ”

She added: "We had always intended for the day to be peaceful, and I entered with such hope that it would be … and I truly believe that the day would have been peaceful if LAPD had not appeared."

Sampson, along with many others, were wounded by canes and rubber bullets. This includes writer Nathan Ramos-Park.

"At the corner of Fairfax and 3rd we hear personal stories of the lives affected by this," he said. "We were brought together by voices that dismantled systemic racism and oppression." He said things were calm, efficient and joyous as they allowed medical vehicles to enter the crowd.

Like Wright's memory, Ramos-Park noticed a change when the police appeared.

"The police came in with riot gear, pushing us back, using their batons, shooting at a peaceful crowd," he said. "My friend picked up a rubber bullet and put it at the feet of an officer while we were standing with our hands up."

When the second wave of police arrived, things escalated even further. Ramos-Park followed orders and remained calm as he backed away. "I was not instigating … and a police officer shot me at point-blank range 3 feet away," he said. "I wasn't scared. I was calm and collected. He aimed and pulled the trigger. I went and remain a peaceful protester."

Actor Lewis Tan took numerous photos of the event and passed the Beverly Center toward Beverly Hills. "When we lit Rodeo Drive, there were police officers standing next to the Saint Laurent store with shotguns," he said. "As we approached them, (one of the) Black Lives Matter (Abdullah) leaders called into a loudspeaker for the crowd to kneel; the crowd almost immediately fell silent and knelt down."

Tan said the organizers made it clear that the crowd was not there for the violence; When they knelt down, she spoke about the community, racism in the United States, the police, and the need for justice. “Before it could finish, we heard screaming from the back of the crowd. We realized that it was because the police were pushing and arresting people below because we had all stopped marching, "he said.

Remember to have moved along Rodeo Drive with thousands of people without a single looter in sight. But when the crowd turned east toward Melrose Avenue and Fairfax later that night, the story was different.

"The scene was much more chaotic, stores were looted and cars burned," he said. “Police with riot gear fired rubber bullets at crowds in Fairfax as they sat in the middle of the street protesting. Tear gas was fired to disperse them.

Tan also pointed out that there were peaceful protesters trying to calm angry people destroying property. "I am still processing," he admits.

Like me. I felt peace, hope, and solidarity early in the day, when BLD PWR and Black Lives Matter inspired the crowd, urging them to make a change and fight a system that has failed marginalized communities, specifically black lives. It was a call to action.

Unfortunately, that side of the protest is the one rarely seen on television.

Late at night, I heard helicopters flutter and police cars passing near my apartment. I realized that the escalated events had migrated further east from Fairfax and Beverly Hills to La Brea and Melrose. The next morning I woke up and walked down La Brea, a street lined with restaurants and shops. There was graffiti on the sides of the buildings, many of which had been bricked up. The damage had been done at a local Joe dealer. As I kept walking, there were a handful of looted stores.

When I arrived in Melrose, I saw more damage to the companies, but I also saw the community that appeared and took to the streets to clean up, show their support and show solidarity. Just as protests are a sign of anger, they are also a path to healing, and I saw it the next morning.

It is heartbreaking that local businesses were hit by looters and damaged. However, I am devastated by the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Nina Pop, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Oscar Grant, Jonathan Ferrell, Renisha McBride, Jordan Davis, Michael Brown, Kimani Gray, Amadou Diallo , Dana Martin, Chynal Lindsey, Bee Love Slater, Bailey Reeves and a long list of black lives that were lost due to hatred and racism.

I don't have all the answers about what we should do, but what I do know is that as a non-black person, I have the ability to use my voice and support the black community as they fight this. fight. It is not a burden that falls on them. It falls on all of us. Whether you are participating in protests, signing petitions, calling government officials, donating to organizations, holding people accountable for racist actions, or having difficult discussions about race, do whatever you can to create the change you want to see. .