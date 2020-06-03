The NFL tells teams to conduct boot camps at home

Commissioner Roger Goodell told all 32 NFL teams to conduct training camps at their facilities this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most NFL teams stay at their training complexes year-round, but Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Carolina, Washington, and the Los Angeles Rams are among those hosting parts of the training elsewhere.

"The league's decision was made based on medical evaluation of current risk factors and in consideration of the health and safety of soccer players and staff," the Colts said in a statement.

Goodell also did not order joint practices for the teams, something that had become increasingly popular in recent summers.

"We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and their soccer staff and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in today's environment," Goodell said in the memorandum sent to the teams.

The Cowboys and Steelers are slated for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on August 6 and will be the first two teams to report in late July. Dallas generally trains in Oxnard, California, and Pittsburgh in nearby Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

The Cowboys have never had their entire preseason at home. Steelers have trained at St. Vincent College in Latrobe for more than half a century.

The league has canceled all in-person training at the team's facilities, which have only begun to open on a limited basis in the past two weeks. Coaches or players other than those receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation at those facilities have not been allowed.

Soon, the NFL hopes to have fully open club complexes, but under strict medical guidelines that include social distancing protocols.

A team in a kind of limbo: the Raiders. His move to Las Vegas has been complicated by the pandemic, of course. They had been working at their Oakland area complex in Alameda, and had planned to host a training camp as usual in Napa, about an hour north of the Bay Area. But they may decide to move him to his new facility in Henderson, Nevada.

The Bills have been at St. John Fisher College on the outskirts of Rochester, New York, since 2000, although they have decreased the time they have spent outside of camp in recent years under the direction of coach Sean McDermott.

The Bills have expanded practice facilities at and around their headquarters, and last year unveiled a new weight room / training facility with state-of-the-art equipment and costing approximately $ 18 million as an addition to their headquarters. .

Carolina has spent the previous 25 training camps at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, about 90 minutes from Charlotte. Wofford was the alma mater of former owner Jerry Richardson.

A team that generally traveled to training camp, the Bears, previously announced that they would not be going to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, where they spent the past 18 years.

