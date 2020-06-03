The NBA is approaching the decision on the return of July, which aroused the appetite of fans, television networks and ad buyers – Up News Info

The NBA is poised to confirm its return to the court in July, establishing a dramatic revival months after the abrupt closure of the league due to COVID-19 became an instant symbol of the chaotic sweep of the virus.

According to recent media reports (one of which was released on NBA.com on Wednesday), the owners will vote in a conference call Thursday to end the season restart on 22 of the league's 30 teams. The plans require teams to play eight regular-season games starting July 31 at a single site, ESPN Wide World of Sports, one of the many large Disney-owned parks in the Orlando, Florida area.

Major League Soccer said Wednesday that it is also considering the same site for its own season restart, one of several sports rallies underway after months of so little action that sports betting teams like DraftKings have really bet on who wins. Survivor. The PGA Tour will begin next week, and NFL college and football have indicated that the season is likely to start in September, with few (if any) fans in the stands. Major League Baseball is trying to figure out the financial details of a potential mini season.

The remaining games of the NBA regular season in Orlando would be played in fan-free (albeit televised) settings to determine qualification for the playoff rounds. Regular season games are also promised to local television networks, so playing at least 70 games during the season would fulfill that obligation.

The playoffs could run until October, likely delaying the start of the 2020-21 season, and establishing several potential clashes with the highest-rated soccer broadcasts. In addition to scheduling a game of chess on how to position a LeBron James-Giannis Antetokounmpo showdown without taking on an NFL or SEC soccer game, there's also the issue of player salaries. If 15% of the regular season is not completed, players risk losing $ 610 million in player salaries. Those details are still being deciphered.

While negotiating on many fronts, the NBA commissioner and team owners have been quiet about the proposal, but some players have reacted on social media. The moment is delicate for the league, with the United States still in the midst of highly charged protests in dozens of cities over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. LA Clippers' Patrick Beverly used capital letters to reply to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski about the restart, stating that basketball "ISN'T IMPORTANT RIGHT NOW."

However, from a business standpoint, there are considerable dollars at stake, not to mention the momentum with fans and business partners. The NBA is roughly two-thirds out of a $ 24 billion rights deal with ESPN and Turner Sports, a pact that has proven valuable in the portfolios of both media companies. For Disney, whose businesses have been hit by COVID-19 in its parks, movie, and television network businesses, the resumption of the NBA game would return much-needed revenue to its bloodstream, especially ESPN. ABC would get major prime-time scheduling in the fall to replace the usual September rate with production stops.

Turner's father, WarnerMedia, also has stakes that are heavily dependent on the NBA. The bleach report is popular Highlight House The brand, which started as an NBA-specific offering and still features the sport prominently, reaches 25 million monthly viewers on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and other platforms.

Some financial details of the Orlando deal are unclear, primarily how the teams and the league will be managed financially without any ticket or merchandise revenue. The ticket sale, which represents about a fifth of the league's revenue, would have generated hundreds of millions of dollars during the shutdown. Players, coaches and staff members will not have to travel when playing in one place, but they will still need accommodation and daily expenses, some for up to three months.

Advertisers would also salute the NBA as a cold drink of water in the desert. Before the NBA season was suspended on March 11, with at least 10 players hiring COVID-19 (all of whom bounced back), the sport was a premium marketing platform. A network advertising executive said many ad buyers have multi-year commitments to the league, and their potency with young viewers is such that buyers have already indicated they will keep their money committed, regardless of the season in which they are played. the games.

An eMarketer study in April said about $ 12 billion in television commercials (more than a sixth of the full year total) were at risk from the pandemic's impact on sports, but also admitted that sports advertising "may become effective" if The Games are replayed. Certainly, with a general migration to streaming, sports are the biggest safety pins holding the traditional TV bundle together.

Optimists in the world of ads point to the possible September / October date of the NBA playoffs. While many ad categories have had a direct impact, high-ad categories include consumer technology. Fourth quarter product launches that previously did not work with the usual NBA May / June climax could now enter the equation. Apple's new devices and updated gaming platforms from Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox will be out for the holiday season, and will all be backed by a major fourth-quarter advertising boost.

The security element, of course, could launch a full set of well-intentioned plans related to the return of sports. Although COVID-19 infection and death rates have decreased markedly in most of the US. In the US, the risk of a "second wave" as the weather cools in the fall is an imminent risk. There's also an element of uncertainty even for "bubble" scenarios like the NBA's Florida scheme. A single infection there could sideline entire teams, generating a host of logistical and equity questions. Would viewers still be tuned in if something compromised an otherworldly sports year even further? It is a question faced by all leagues trying to work through a return.

"A lot depends on what happens with the other sports," NFL Players Association chief DeMaurice Smith recently said on HBO. Real sports with Bryant Gumbel when asked to assess the NFL's perspective. "To say that we are not seeing what is going to happen in basketball and baseball and how they are working on these things, I would be lying if I said no."