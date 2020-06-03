The music industry blackout problem

Screenshot: Instagram Screenshot: Instagram

On Tuesday, the music industry coordinated a "Black Out" to stand in solidarity with the black community in response to the protests following the murder of George Floyd. Major labels and companies like Spotify and Live Nation teamed up, vaguely asking for days of "action," while others vowed to delay releases and make donations. New York Times reported. But the effort was clouded by confusion on behalf of the artists and fans who wanted more specificity. And when the hidden image was co-opted by outsiders in the music industry, posted on Instagram with the hashtags #blacklivesmatter, that solidarity morphed into repression as important protest and aid information was kicked off tag pages.

The Black Out had good intentions. It was an initiative led by two black women in the industry, Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, who created the hashtag. #TheShowMustBePaused for a day that required a productive conversation (not silence) about supporting the black community. He linked up with bail funds and anti-racism remedies and was clear in his intentions: This was a day for the music industry to answer for how it benefits from blacks. "It is the duty of these entities to protect and empower black communities that have made them disproportionately rich in ways that are measurable and transparent," they wrote.

The response in the industry was scattered. Some record labels and streaming services stopped working during the day. Some, like Spotify and Sony, matched employee donations to organizations fighting on the front line. Universal Music Group told the New York Times They were forming a working group to address "inclusion" in the company. But the cessation of operations, the pause of social networks and the darkening of the images of the services, was a unifying trend. "Maybe with the music turned off, we can really listen", Columbia Records aware on his Instagram.

It is ironic that the music industry considers silence as a substantial form of protest. But it makes sense once you keep in mind that many labels or platforms don't see music as a vehicle for political change or protest. When you see music as apolitical, as a vehicle for escapism and elevation alone, the solution is to silence it rather than take advantage of it to reflect the real world. The labels see themselves in the entertainment business as if entertainment were without discussion of racism. But politely stepping back and ceasing business implies that the problem exists only outside the industry, when the problem is a cornerstone of the industry.

It's also easier to create a single day to reflect on racism in the music industry because music industry officials, and companies like TikTok and Spotify, know that it will take much longer. There were concrete ways Black Out could have been more effective than what happened: if labels, businesses, and artists were unified to drive donation links and relief funds, the original page The Show Must Be Paused He suggested. Donations made by some labels is a step in the right, immediate direction and should continue indefinitely. But the longer-term change, and the change that the music industry is best suited to make, requires a specific discussion on how companies divest themselves of black art and have done so for decades.

25% off select running shoes at New Balance starts today

What would it be like if Spotify responded to the millions of artists who have lost wages through its platform that significantly devalues music? Or if TikTok repressed Is the proliferation of racist videos more difficult on your platform? Or if the record labels stopped signing and creating white artists who took over black art by relegating black artists to "urban" labels? What if all companies created work groups that require different hiring practices? What if amazingly white music publications hired black publishers and writers instead of calling on freelancers to speak for all black listeners? These hypotheses may be frivolous as blacks are killed on the streets, but the music industry should be able to help the black communities they benefit from today and work to dismantle their own racist structures tomorrow.

Show Must Be Paused's initial statement made it clear that Black Out was not a 24-hour initiative. For that to be possible, labels and businesses must be explicit and organized to whom they are donating, how much they are donating and what they are really doing to help the black community move forward. But it also means recognizing that reflection is not the same as confrontation. and that turning off the music does not erase the racism that already exists within it.