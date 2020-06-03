The mayor defends the Los Angeles police chief after he apologizes for declaring that George Floyd's death is in the hands of looters – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore apologized Monday for comments that he matched looters who had smashed businesses in Los Angeles with Minneapolis officials responsible for the death of George Floyd.

"We had no protests last night, we had criminal acts," said Moore. "We had no people to mourn the death of this man, George Floyd, we had people capitalizing. His death is in his hands as much as those officers are. And that is a forceful statement, but I must say that, but this civil unrest in the that we are, we must deviate from the people involved in the violence. "

His comments came at a press conference Monday afternoon in which he announced that nearly 700 people were arrested throughout the Los Angeles area on Sunday for looting, vandalism and curfew.

At the same press conference, which was held alongside Mayor Eric Garcetti, Moore then stepped onto the podium and withdrew the comments. Later he also released a statement:

“During a press conference earlier today, I spoke ill when I made a statement about those who participated in violent acts after the murder of Mr. George Floyd. “Although I corrected myself immediately, I acknowledge that my opening words were terribly offensive. Looting is wrong, but it's not the equivalent of murder and I didn't want to equate the two. "I deeply regret and humbly apologize for my characterization. "Let me be clear: The police officers involved were responsible for the death of Mr. George Floyd."

Moore has been the department head since 2018.

A Change.org petition demanding that Garcetti fire Moore over the controversial comments had garnered more than 4,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

And in a virtual Tuesday morning meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commissioners Board, several community members called for Moore's firing.

"Chief Moore should be fired," said a caller. "And the Police Commission is not a supervisory board if it is not actively lobbying for this."

"You need to be fired just for making those statements alone," said another caller.

On Tuesday night, Garcetti addressed the situation, saying he still has confidence in Moore.

"I have known this man's heart for decades. He was the person brought in after the Rampart scandal to clean up that station as a captain," Garcetti said. "When I heard him say what he said, I knew he didn't mean that, and I know who corrected it immediately.

"If I believed for a moment that the chief believes that in his heart, he would no longer be our chief of police," Garcetti said. "I can't say that louder."

On Monday, the Santa Monica Police Chief said 95% of the more than 400 people arrested Sunday for looting along the city's Third Street Promenade and causing nine fires came from outside the city and had specifically come to take advantage of the police agencies that had been weakened by the protests.

"So what we can deduce from online intelligence is that there are opportunists who are tracking where the peaceful protests are taking place, and then they go to that city, knowing that the resources will come together to guarantee the First Amendment rights to freedom. expression,quot;. Monica's police chief, Cynthia Renaud, told reporters on Monday. "They take advantage of that. And they loot and carry out criminal activities. "

533 people were arrested in violent protests Saturday night in Beverly Hills and the Fairfax district. Another 75 were arrested in Long Beach on Sunday.

On Monday, approximately 150 people were arrested for looting, vandalism, and curfew violations in Hollywood, and another 30 were arrested in Van Nuys.

Hundreds of National Guard troops have been deployed to the region for the first time since the Rodney King riots in 1992.