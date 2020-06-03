The latest scary HBO trailer for Lovecraft Country couldn't be more timely

With impeccable weather, HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming horror series, Lovecraft Country. The series is based on Matt Ruff's 2016 dark horror / fantasy novel of the same name, which explicitly addresses the horrors of racism in the 1950s, along with other more supernatural issues.

As we previously reported, Ruff also found inspiration in a 2006 essay by Pam Noles that describes what it was like to grow up being black and, well, a hardcore nerd. Lovecraft Country It is an exciting and extremely powerful read, which is why it was one of my picks for the Up News Info Summer Reading Guide. The book's protagonist is a black Korean War veteran and science fiction fanatic named Atticus, who embarks on a dangerous road trip from his home on the south side of Chicago to a small town in rural Massachusetts. . He is looking for his estranged father, who allegedly disappeared after encountering a well-dressed man driving a silver Cadillac.

Uncle George of Atticus and his childhood friend / fellow sci-fi fan Letitia (aka Leti) come for a walk. Because their journey is inspired by Lovecraft, they naturally encounter all manner of arcane rituals, magic, shapeshifters, monsters, and one or two alternate realities along the way. HBO seems to be very close to the novel, if the official synopsis is an indication:

The series follows Atticus (Jonathan Majors) as he teams up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to set out on a road trip through the 1950s Jim Crow America in search of her missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a fight to survive and overcome the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped out of a Lovecraft paperback.

The first trailer released last month, essentially illustrating that premise and introducing us to the three main characters as they head out on their road trip. But we didn't get much detail, other than low-light monster shots in the attack, and a few brief scenes from the Jim Crow era of escalating racially charged violence.

Meet Atticus (Jonathan Majors).

He is a veteran who has seen some combat horrors in his time. YouTube / HBO

Planning a road trip through "Lovecraft Country,quot; from the south side of Chicago to New England. YouTube / HBO

Guilty of driving in black. YouTube / HBO

Atticus is in trouble.

The group has collected a threatening police queue. YouTube / HBO

Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) thinks it might be time to hit the ground. YouTube / HBO

There are also nameless horrors in the forest. YouTube / HBO

Wake up from a nightmare, maybe? YouTube / HBO

Oh! Is this nightmare real? YouTube / HBO

An all too familiar sight in the 1950s. YouTube / HBO

Preparing your defense. YouTube / HBO

An officer takes aim. YouTube / HBO

Do you see ghosts? YouTube / HBO

Something terrible is probably lurking within the walls of this charming New England mansion. YouTube / HBO

Hello, great Orrery! YouTube / HBO

Hopefully the planetarium will survive this small implosion. YouTube / HBO

This latest teaser takes things a little further and really conveys the overall flavor and tone of the series. We open with Atticus and Letitia walking down a country road, as he becomes poetic about his love of stories. "Heroes undertake adventures on other worlds, defy insurmountable odds," he says, as we get a quick flashback of him as a soldier on the battlefield. "The stories are like living things."

We learn more about the letter Atticus received from his missing father: his father writes that he has a secret birthright that has been withheld from him, in Lovecraft Country. Uncle George, as the editor of a "safe travel guide,quot; for blacks traveling the country, charts his route, but warns that he has heard strange stories of travelers attacked in the surrounding forests. Cut to a night scene in the woods, and a creepy black mass rushing across the ground toward the trio.

Their journey takes them through cities where white people really don't like "outsiders," and they face a great deal of racially motivated violence, from both civilians and the police. But there are also creepy monsters lurking in the dark. "I know we are supposed to go through trials and tribulations," Letitia says in terror as she takes refuge in a church. "But this world is chasing us." Yes actually.

There's no official release date yet, but Lovecraft Country is slated to debut on HBO this August. Last week's events and ongoing protests should be enough evidence that the theme and themes the series will explore are still as relevant as ever.

