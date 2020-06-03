‘The Eddy’s Andre Holland – Up News Info

In The whirlpool Andre Holland continues to show us his various acting skills in the role of Elliott, a jazz pianist who used to live big in New York, but has since moved to Paris, where he is co-owner of the starting club. Before he taught us jazz, we saw him freak out in the Hulu horror series. Rock castle. He also starred in the Oscar-winning film by Barry Jenkins. Moonlight and sailed in early 20th century surgery on The knick. With The Eddy Holland shows us a new side of him: his musical side.

As Elliott's story unfolds, we are introduced to his casual girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig), who is part of The Eddy's house gang, which he runs. He also learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) is doing some grim things and when his troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly appears to live with him, things start to get even more complicated.

