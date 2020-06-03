The CW buys Patrick Dempsey's drama from Sky & # 39; Devils & # 39; – Up News Info

The CW has collected original Sky Italia Got damn, starring Patrick Dempsey, as he continues to acquire international shows for his fall calendar.

Moving means a slight time change to accommodate the hour-long drama with Two-sentence horror stories and Dead pixels move out of your previously announced slot machines.

The station acquired the financial thriller from NBCUniversal Global Distribution and will air it on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on its fall schedule before the Canadian import. Judge of instruction. Replaces Two-sentence horror stories and Dead pixels in this space for the fourth quarter with the British comedy that will air during the summer and the horror anthology series that will move to Sunday nights.

Got damn It was a hot product given that it's an English-language drama starring a recognizable American star who was in the can before the pandemic forced a production shutdown. The Up News Info highlighted the show in a recent article on animated international titles that would suit US networks looking for full shows.

Dempsey, known to a legion of Grey's Anatomy Fans like McDreamy told Up News Info last year that he liked working on an international story with a different perspective on the financial world than the United States is used to.

"Everyone is doing their own projects from France to Italy, they are no longer just waiting for the US market, so I think it's really important that we start collaborating internationally and using (our) visibility to cross-pollinate." It is an incredible moment because there are so many stories to tell, depending on which country you are with, with young filmmakers and writers, "he added.

Dempsey stars alongside Alessandro Borghi (Suburra) and Kasia Smutniak (Loro). Based on the best-selling novel by Italian merchant Guido Maria Brera, the ten-part series is set in the London office of a major US bank. USA, where the ruthless Head of Commerce, Massimo Ruggero (Borghi) of Italy, has been greeted and introduced to the world of finance by Dominic Morgan (Dempsey), the bank's CEO. When Ruggero ends up involved in an intercontinental financial war that is rocking Europe, he has to choose whether to ally with his mentor or fight him. The book was partly inspired by the financial crisis that swept world markets in 2008.

It also features Laia Costa (Victoria), Kasia Smutniak (Loro), Lars Mikkelsen (The Killing), Malachi Kirby (Roots), Paul Chowdhry (Swinging with the Finkels), Pia Mechler (Everything Is Wonderful), Harry Michell (Chubby Funny )) and Sallie Harmsen (Blade Runner 2049).

The series, produced by Lux Vide and Orange Studio and funded by Sky Studios, launched at Mipcom last October and has been sold to 160 territories.