The City of Los Angeles County is expected to extend the curfew; Blocking other local cities: Up News Info

The recently clashing cities of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills have extended their curfew orders until tonight, with the City and County of Los Angeles expected to do the same today sometime.

The Santa Monica shutdown will begin several hours later than the past few days, at 6 p.m., compared to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Monday. Today's Beverly Hills curfew will take place in two stages: the business district, which includes Rodeo Drive, will close at 1 p.m., and the rest of the city will close at 4 p.m.

Both Westside cities were affected by protests and looting over the weekend, and protesters took to the streets to express outrage at the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, and the agitators tore up the stores.

We're awaiting news of new curfew orders for the city and county of Los Angeles, but the Santa Monica tweet says that their order "aligns with" Los Angeles county:

The City of Santa Monica curfew for Wednesday, June 3 is at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 4. This aligns with @CountyofLA. Thank you for your collaboration in staying home. pic.twitter.com/ePk4c6cPzU – City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) June 3, 2020

Nothing is known yet about curfew orders for other Los Angeles County cities, including Culver City, Burbank and Glendale.