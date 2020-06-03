The Air Force has a bomb detector that can detect life-threatening coronavirus cases – BGR

Early detection of severe coronavirus symptoms may help doctors better prepare therapies for patients at risk of developing respiratory complications.

The Air Force Research Laboratory has been working on reusing a device for COVID-19, a chemical detection device that can detect bombs and other hazardous substances by analyzing air in a room.

This breathalyzer-like device could send early warnings of life-threatening complications like ARDS, which is often associated with deaths from COVID-19.

One of the problems with the new coronavirus is that some people will experience a more severe case of the disease, especially the elderly and people with other medical conditions. This generally involves respiratory problems that may require oxygen therapy, including invasive ventilation, and which can often lead to death. By the way, this is why coronavirus testing is so important. The earlier you diagnose COVID-19, the faster you can start treating it.

Doctors studying COVID-19 pathology have already found ways to reduce the risk of complications. They are testing methods that could offer ways to predict which patients might be prone to developing serious respiratory problems. Doctors in the UK are testing a T-cell program that can help them predict severe cases and provide effective treatment. Separately, researchers from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) believe they can reuse a tool made for bomb detection to identify chemicals indicative of serious complications from COVID-19.

Air Force investigators have designed a small gas chromatograph (micro-GC) that can detect explosives and chemical weapons remotely. The tool can be reused for industrial detection of toxins, pollutants and narcotics, according to a report published in Medical express indicates. The system would also find other substances, including nuclear material, in the presence of "significant background and interference." In other words, the system analyzes the air content and searches for specific chemicals.

The system was built under the molecular analyzer for an efficient gas phase low power interrogation program (MAEGLIN) from the Advanced Intelligence Research Projects Activity (IARPA).

The researchers think that the same tool can be used to analyze the air breathed by patients with COVID-19 and try to detect acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS), the respiratory complication associated with many deaths from COVID-19. The symptoms alone are not sufficient to predict whether a patient with a moderate case of COVID-19 could worsen. The University of Michigan partnered with AFRL and IARPA for a MAEGLIN micro-GC breathalyzer device that would search for ARDS identifiers.

"The goal of the MAEGLIN program was not to develop a medical device, but a means for autonomous monitoring of environmental gases," said AFRL researcher Dr. Robert Bedford. "However, the technology showed promise for medical applications, and we saw an opportunity to use it for urgent needs during the global pandemic."

The breathalyzer would seek the chemical signature of ARDS and could offer an early warning of a negative prognosis for the disease.

The MAEGLIN device was modified in less than a week and four prototypes of the redesigned device were developed. The university began using the device in non-military ICUs with COVID-19 ARDS patients and healthy adults in a control group.

It is too early to get results, but the approach is promising. If researchers can find a non-invasive way to analyze patient gas data and predict the severity of COVID-19 cases, doctors would have more time to prepare a course of treatment that can prevent severe respiratory distress.

Separately, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded the test of a suitcase-sized gas chromatograph for the same purpose. The trial included 20 patients with non-COVID ARDS, as ARDS is a phenomenon that can appear in other medical conditions. MAEGLIN's effort is supposed to be more accurate as it uses machine learning algorithms to deliver results.

