Actress Peggy potato, who played the office secretary who was stealing the scene and drunk in the comedy hit "9 to 5", died.

The 91-year-old man died in Fort Collins, Colorado, on May 27.

Starring alongside Dolly parton, Jane Fonda and Lily tomlin in the 1980 movie, her character Margaret used the phrase "attacking girl" to encourage her three co-workers, and then appeared in a television spin-off.

In 2011, she published her autobiography, titled "Atta Girl: Tales From a Life in the Trenches of Show Business".

Born as Florence Margaret Pope in Montclair, New Jersey, she studied theater in college and appeared on Broadway in shows like "Moonbirds" and "Harvey," opposite James Stewart.

In 1968, she won an Obie Award for playing a sex worker in John Guare's play "Muzeeka".

Pope earned accolades for his role as Mrs. David in the late 1970s comedy "Soap" and also appeared on television's "Calucci Department," "Billy," "Haunted," "Hart to Hart." , "Hill Street Blues" and "ER"among other successful shows.

In addition to "9 to 5", his film credits include "All Night Long", "The Last Starfighter", "The Substitute" and "He drowned"