The actor from & # 39; Mom & # 39 ;, & # 39; A Cinderella Story & # 39; I was 70 years old – Up News Info

Mary Pat Gleason, a prolific character actress with more than 100 television and film credits, including the CBS comedy Mother and A Cinderella story, He died of cancer on June 2, according to a post on his Facebook page. She was 70 years old.

Born in Lake City, MN, Gleason began her decades-long career in 1982 with a role in the NBC soap opera. Texas. She went on to star in Jane Hogan in the daytime drama The guiding light, and I won a daytime Emmy as part of the writing team on the show, whiCh ran for 72 seasons on CBS.



Since then, he has appeared in dozens of television series, including Full House, Dear John, Murphy Brown, Empty Nest, LA Law, Saved by the Bell, Murder, She wrote, Friends, Step by Step, Suddenly Susan, Will & Grace, Sex and the City, Desperate Housewives, Affairs familiars, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Middleman, Up All Night, 1600 Penn, Motive, Baby Daddy, Gray & # 39; s Anatomy, Partners, Mama & # 39; s Family, 2 Broke Girls and more recently in Mother as Mary, a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Her last television appearance occurred on the October 24, 2019 episode of Mother in which her character died of a brain aneurysm during an AA meeting.

His film credits include Now pronounced by Chuck and Larry, Basic Instinct, Traffic, Bruce Almighty, 13 Passing to 30, The Crucible, Bottle Clash, A Cinderella Story, The Island, Killing Kennedy and Little girl Her most recent film role was in the drama not yet released. Pencil Town.

He also played Professor Foxtrot on the web show. WTF 101, on the CollegeHumors dropout platform.

Actor Ron Fassler wrote a memory to Gleason, saying in part, "She was much more than a wonderful actress: she was one of a kind." So loving, so fun, and so delicious to be around, that I find it difficult to imagine a world without his bright presence and smiling face. "You can read it in full below.