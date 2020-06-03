Home Entertainment The & # 39; gangs & # 39; Dominicans harass blacks in...

The & # 39; gangs & # 39; Dominicans harass blacks in New York: Get out of our block N * gg * r & # 39; !! (Vine)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
19

MTO News has uncovered a disturbing trend in New York City: Groups of armed Latinos hunt down and attack blacks. Latinos with guns claim they are "protecting,quot; their neighborhoods from looters.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©