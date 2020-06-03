The & # 39; gangs & # 39; Dominicans harass blacks in New York: Get out of our block N * gg * r & # 39; !! (Vine)

MTO News has uncovered a disturbing trend in New York City: Groups of armed Latinos hunt down and attack blacks. Latinos with guns claim they are "protecting,quot; their neighborhoods from looters.

But marauding vigilantes not only target looters, they target any black person and assume they are looters. According to social media reports, dozens of black people have been beaten by Latino mobs, who have ties to the Trinitarios gang.

Here is a video taken from Washington Heights in New York, a neighborhood of Dominican immigrants. A small group of black teens were called "n * gg * rs,quot; and told to leave their neighborhood. The teenagers were expelled by men carrying weapons.

MTO News contacted the New York police for comment. So far we have received no word on the police offering protection against vigilantes.