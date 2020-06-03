Home Entertainment That was not Tony Hawk at the Los Angeles Viral Police Commission...

That was not Tony Hawk at the Los Angeles Viral Police Commission Zoom Call

By
Bradley Lamb
Fortunately, Tony Hawk fully supports it, however.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Commission held a live Zoom meeting where Los Angeles residents were allowed to call and voice concerns about the Los Angeles Police Department's handling of the recent protests.

This Zoom meeting included LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore, who was called by many to be fired. after he said George Floyd's death "is in the hands [of protesters and looters] as much as it is in the hands of those officers."

People didn't hold back from sharing their thoughts, to say the least.

LMAO MY MAN REALLY SAID "GO TO FUCK, I'LL SEE YOU ALL IN HELL,quot; AT THE OFFICIAL MEETING OF THE POLICE COMMISSION

But one person in particular caught viewers by surprise: "Tony Hawk."

"You have lost control of your police force and your authority is illegitimate," "Tony,quot; said to Michael Moore. "Commissioners, if your concern is at all with the people of Los Angeles, if this man does not resign, you must remove him. The situation will continue to worsen until he leaves. History will judge him by the decision he made today."

It quickly went viral.

If Tony Hawk ever bothered me that much, he would fucking kill me https://t.co/uNAD7OllfF

Tony Hawk just came to the Los Angeles Police Commissioners' live meeting to say they need to eliminate Chief Moore. This meme still stands

seeing the trend of Tony Hawk freaked out, he died ... But he just told the Los Angeles Police Chief that the trash has to be fired. nun but respect for the goat

Sadly, it wasn't actually Tony Hawk. The real Tony dispelled the false information on Twitter.

@ginamei It wasn't me ... I would have spoken more clearly and asked people to support @ColorOfChange before spending my time.

The good news is that Tony Hawk echoed the feelings of the caller in his response. He has also been donating the proceeds from his Cameo videos to Color of Change and the George Floyd Memorial Fund. So that we can all continue to be the professional skater.



