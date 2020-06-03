That was not Tony Hawk at the Los Angeles Viral Police Commission Zoom Call

Fortunately, Tony Hawk fully supports it, however.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Commission held a live Zoom meeting where Los Angeles residents were allowed to call and voice concerns about the Los Angeles Police Department's handling of the recent protests.
People didn't hold back from sharing their thoughts, to say the least.
But one person in particular caught viewers by surprise: "Tony Hawk."
"You have lost control of your police force and your authority is illegitimate," "Tony,quot; said to Michael Moore. "Commissioners, if your concern is at all with the people of Los Angeles, if this man does not resign, you must remove him. The situation will continue to worsen until he leaves. History will judge him by the decision he made today."
It quickly went viral.
Sadly, it wasn't actually Tony Hawk. The real Tony dispelled the false information on Twitter.
The good news is that Tony Hawk echoed the feelings of the caller in his response. He has also been donating the proceeds from his Cameo videos to Color of Change and the George Floyd Memorial Fund. So that we can all continue to be the professional skater.
