Texas Youth Sports resumes just in time for summer – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – ANDOur sports were allowed to resume activities on June 1 and the Spring Valley Athletic Association was ready to start.

"We are super excited." SVAA Baseball and Softball Commissioner Mark Roan said. "I am very excited for these children, and these families because of our circumstances, being protected on site, only to be able to go out and play baseball."

Youth sports leagues have been closed since March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the SVAA is targeting a 10-game baseball season for its league starting June 15.

The league has developed many policies for the health and safety of players, parents, coaches, and umpires. There will be no shared equipment, and if a bat needs to be used for multiple players, an adult will disinfect it before passing it on.

Players will not be allowed in the shelters, they will sit with their families when they are not on the field. The umpires will not be behind the plate, but they will call balls and shots from behind the pitcher's mound.

The first step in removing rust: practice practice. And for an SVAA team, Sunday afternoon at Heights Park in Richardson was the perfect time and place to resume activity.

"It is good to see my friends." said McKay Roan who just finished eighth grade. "It's good to get out of my butt, because I'm in all day. It's good to get out there and play ball."