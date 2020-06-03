Texas State Fair getting feedback to plan a safe event this year – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Texas State Fair wants your feedback on how you can plan and run a safe event this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

For now, organizers said the fair continues as scheduled from September 25 to October 14. However, it is expected that the security measures will be applied due to the concerns of COVID-19.

To plan a safe event, the organizers have organized a survey for the guests in order to obtain comments.

"It is important for us to incorporate your thoughts and feelings into the important decisions that lie ahead. Please know that the health and safety of our guests, staff and partners continue to be our top priority," the survey reads.

Survey respondents can enter to win one of five $ 50 Amazon gift cards, according to organizers.