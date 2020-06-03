Texas, 6 other states considered to host the Republican National Convention – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (AP) – At least seven states compete to host President Donald Trump when he accepts his party's nomination later this year, after Trump officially cut North Carolina out of state concerns about the coronavirus.

Nashville, Tennessee, and several Florida cities are among those that are said to be competing.

Places in Nevada, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, and Arizona are also considered.

Trump announced Tuesday night that he would no longer hold this summer's Republican National Convention in Charlotte because the state refused to give in to his demands and ensure that the event is held without public health restrictions due to the pandemic.

Under existing contractual obligations, some of the convention's official business will likely still have to take place in the city, according to an official with the Republican National Committee who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. But Trump has made it clear that he will not accept the nomination in Charlotte and will hold his made-for-television event elsewhere.

"Due to the governor's directive that our convention cannot continue as planned as our rules require, the celebration of the president's acceptance of the Republican nomination will take place in another city," said the national press secretary for RNC, Mandi Merritt, in a statement. Wednesday, adding that: "If the Governor allows more than 10 people in one room, we still hope to conduct the official business of the convention in Charlotte."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, called his capital "the best place in the United States to hold a convention,quot; and said Republican officials will come to explore Nashville on Thursday.

A Republican official said city officials had been delaying the aggressive search for the convention site until they had "assurances,quot; that North Carolina had officially received the startup. They noted that Nashville had made an attempt to organize the convention two years ago, but that the NHL concert and playoff conflicts, which are no longer problems now, had done poorly at the time.

The Florida Republican Party, meanwhile, said its state is ready to roll out the red carpet for delegates who will formally nominate Trump.

During a press conference in Orlando, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican, said he had spoken to RNC officials about holding the convention in Florida and volunteered in several cities, including Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami.

"We would like to have it," DeSantis said, adding that the event could be carried out with mitigation measures such as face masks and testing, depending on the prevalence of the virus at the time.

"So this is almost three months, I think we can probably do it," he said. He also criticized the North Carolina governor for turning down $ 100 million in business.

Florida Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters said Florida would be a natural choice for a convention due to the availability of hotel rooms and facilities, in addition to having a governor who is a strong ally of the president. "We are in the president's home state," he said.

"We have the means to put things together in no time," Gruters said. "We are actively doing what we must do to make sure Florida is at the top of your list."

In addition to Nashville, Orlando, and Jacksonville, RNC officials confirmed that locations in Georgia and the cities of Las Vegas, Dallas, New Orleans, and Phoenix are also under consideration, and that party officials are likely to visit various possible sites in the coming years. days.

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp, a Republican, tweeted Tuesday night in response to Trump's announcement: "I hope you have Georgia in mind, @realDonaldTrump!"

Other states, meanwhile, already seemed to be out of the running. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, another Republican who had expressed interest in organizing the event, said Trump had personally called him on Wednesday to tell him it was unlikely to happen in his state.

"I knew it was a giant remote possibility and all, but I wanted West Virginia to be on the radar," said Justice, an ally of the president who has tried to play his connection to Trump while seeking reelection.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)