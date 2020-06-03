Tesla worker tests positive for COVID-19 after reopening New York factory

A Tesla employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the company's solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York, according to a factory employee who spoke with The edge on condition of anonymity. He is the fourth known Tesla employee to test positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, but the first since the company reopened its U.S. factories in May. A Panasonic employee, who shares space with Tesla at its factories in New York and Nevada, also tested positive in March before the closings.

Tesla quietly reopened the New York facility on May 19 after the state gave the region the green light, according to a new letter to local officials first reported on Friday by Buffalo Business First. But the company is not back to full production capacity and will not be for a time. In fact, Tesla told those officials that it suspended 984 "full-time Tesla freelance contract workers,quot; in April due to the closure, and will move forward with just under 500 full-time employees there at the moment.

He is the fourth Tesla worker known to test positive, and the fifth at his US facility. USA

The permits mean Tesla did not meet a key job objective that the state had linked to initial funding for the Buffalo factory. Tesla had told state officials it would exceed the 1,500-job target shortly before the pandemic took over the United States, but now it has asked the state for another year to meet those hiring goals so it doesn't have to pay a fine of $ 41.2 million. (The state says the application is under review.)

Tesla has brought workers without permission back in California and Nevada after those factories reopened, making it unclear why they aren't bringing those from New York back. The company did not respond to multiple emails, phone calls, and text messages seeking comment.

The news of the new positive test was shared with some workers at the factory last week, according to the employee, who works for Panasonic Solar North America (PSNA). Tesla learned of the positive test during the week of May 18-22, the same week that PSNA brought its own employees back, such as The edge first reported, after shutting down operations there in March.

Tesla is not alone in a new COVID-19 case after going back to work. All three Detroit automakers have had positive worker results, as have many companies in the food industry.

Tesla fired nearly 1,000 factory hired workers

While both companies have returned to work at the factory, PSNA will not be there for long. The company announced in February that it was ending its stake in the Buffalo factory, and told the 400 workers it employs there that they would only have jobs until the end of May. But thanks to the shutdown, the company will retain some employees until the end of June to finish completing orders for the solar panel equipment it makes, before it completely leaves the factory in September.

As for what is happening to those jobs, PSNA employees get different levels of support. The current PSNA employee says Tesla recruiters told them they could apply to the temporary agencies the company uses in hopes of being reassigned to the factory. PSNA has also held virtual briefings for employees willing to relocate to Reno, Nevada, to work for the battery division shared by the Tesla Gigafactory, according to an email obtained by The edge.

"Like many companies, they have had a slowdown in hiring but hope to increase in the near future," wrote a PSNA manager. "Join us if you are interested in staying with Panasonic and are open to the possibility of moving to the Reno / Sparks area."

Panasonic told workers in New York that they could take jobs at the Gigafactory in Nevada

Tesla CEO Elon Musk struggled hard to keep the Tesla factory in California open when the local order to stay home first took effect in March, and reopened the plant in violation of that order in May, reaching call the orders "fascists,quot;. . "

The company continues to take steps to ensure that the Fremont, California factory also remains operational. This week, Tesla distributed letters to employees they are supposed to show if they are arrested for violating the local curfew related to the protests over the murder of George Floyd. The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The edgeHe says the local police department confirmed that Tesla employees can "continue to come to work at Tesla Fremont locations during curfew hours,quot; because they are doing "essential,quot; work.

But Musk and Tesla have made no similar effort to keep the Buffalo factory open. Tesla makes equipment for its Superchargers there, but its main products are its solar panels and "Solar Roof,quot; tiles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk simply said in April that the company "was gaining momentum with Solar Roof before COVID essentially shut us down, both because of the ability to install and the ability to obtain permits."

Musk also said in March that Tesla could use the Buffalo factory to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients during the shutdown, but the company eventually focused on obtaining medical equipment from places like China.