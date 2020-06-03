Teresa and Joe Giudice's daughters expect to visit their father in Italy later this summer

According to new reports, Giudice's daughters hope to see their father, Joe, again in Italy next August. Apparently, they have high hopes of being able to visit as "things start to open up slowly,quot; as the pandemic becomes more under control.

As fans know, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice share four daughters together, ages 11-19, and are excited to travel to Italy this summer alone.

The last time they were able to spend time with him in person was months ago, so of course they miss him very much.

A source told HollywoodLife that the daughters of Teresa and Joe had plans to visit Joe this August for about a week before school begins. The girls and Joe can't wait and now that things are slowly opening up, they feel excited and hopeful. "

Naturally, they will still take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 virus.

"As long as they are allowed to board the plane safely, they will go," the source added.

While there are still health problems, the Giudices have good reason to think that the girls will be fine to travel.

However, as far as Teresa is concerned, the source tells the media that "she was never going to go for work duties,quot; and that she has no immediate plans to see her ex.

Meanwhile, the man is excited to have his daughters as he moved to a new apartment a week before Italy was closed. He really likes his new place. Lately he has been busy redoing Teresa's father's house in Italy and will be doing more work in the near future as he prepares for his fight. "



