Technology hiring grows stronger – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit's technology industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 46 new jobs in the past week and 242 in the past month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online job market.

The technology sector also ranked third in terms of local employers who added new jobs. In the past month, 77 companies announced open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Staffigo Technical Services, LLC, OtterBase-dt and blueStone Staffing Solutions.

Jobs posted by Staffigo Technical Services, LLC last month in Detroit included software engineers, data analysts, and project managers, while OtterBase-dt was hiring software engineers and software developers, and blueStone Staffing Solutions sought software engineers.

This story was automatically created using local job data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.

