Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso tells fans that knowledge is power, while offering more advice

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso continues to offer valuable advice to fans during the global crisis. Check out the most recent video he shared on his social media account.

& # 39; Knowledge is power: so as we fight in the streets to regain our power against those who will deprive us of our basic human rights, given by God, I will show you, starting this week, how we can also regain our power economically in our ivory boardrooms and towers. And this can only be done through the acquisition of knowledge; knowledge that I will teach you, "David began his post.

He went on and explained that ‘In the coming weeks, I am going to open the curtain behind the opaque but powerful and often misunderstood word," Investments ". What are the investments? How can I acquire them to enrich myself and become one of the 1%? How can I use investments to help my children become everything God has commanded them and earn "money to sleep,quot; in the process? Stay tuned … I will break it all down for you and give you the tools to move from the oppressed to the state of victory! "

Somoene said: ‘Thank you very much for always wanting to empower us. God bless you, "and another follower posted this message:" Thank you very much for sharing your knowledge with us. Will follow ".

An annoying commenter wrote: ‘I will make a point to buy on 7/7. Only for the month of July food! I fast on July 4th … as I do every year, not only after a tragic murder of another black person … I pray that God will open his eyes to everyone who celebrates July 4th! The party that celebrates freedom … freedom in a place where only the whites in this country were free … will continue to kill us without consequences as long as we follow them in the deepest display of hypocrisy! They will condemn me if I allow some self-service Christmas toys and the Turkey brochure The so-called Celebrity set me up one day to boycott …

The same follower mentioned earlier: ‘Celebrities who overreact and rub shoulders with the same 1% that allows our people to die like dogs on the street. Enjoy your 4th of July along with the colored poor who will spend their last penny to celebrate July 4th !!! and anyway you won't have any money left on July 7th !! Sorry I'm not a celebrity worshiper … I lost all respect for you all! "

Someone praised David and said, "This man here is so complete that I am jealous of Tamar."

In other news, David participated in the Los Angeles protests and made sure to share some videos from the streets. He also had some important messages to share for followers.



