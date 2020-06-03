Tamar Braxton advises people to vote and offer their support

Tamar Braxton tells his fans and followers to vote for a better life. She has also been very vocal about what has been happening in the United States lately.

Her boyfriend, David Adefeso, posted some videos of a protest she attended, and people also offered their support.

David skipped the comments and said this to Tamar: "Well said my queen."

Someone said, "Listen, the BLM information is being removed, replace it with a blank one," and more people were telling Tamar to change her title the other day.

A fan said: ‘Many states have primaries today. Please vote. It is the most important weapon we have. I sympathize with # blackoutday2020 "and someone else posted:" Thank you @ tamarbraxton … please don't forget to complete everyone's Census. We must be the change we want to see. "

Another commenter posted: ‘I wish I could go back to Africa, but we can't continue racism everywhere. It hurts and I want to hurt them again, but that would be another WRONG. #BLM. God intervene! "

A follower posted this message: & # 39; Black lives matter Taxpayer dollars matter Stop the economic devastation of a country taxpayers will have to rebuild The richest rich The poorest poor Vote or starve I'm talking by the people California people blackouttuesday. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: & # 39; United States, we all have to go out and vote if we really want a change because these police officers will not change for anything … we have an openly racist president in the house so they feel they can do whatever they want and we will not be responsible for the crime … We protest defending our people and he refers to us as thugs, but when KKK protests they hate the group, you think he calls them no, we do not … we are the only people who we can make this change. & # 39;

Many people also said that the violent protests are not started by black people but by other extremist organizations that make it appear that it was them.



