SXSW Documentary "The Donut King" Gets Sales Deal – Cannes – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: SXSW selection well received The Donut King It has been approached for international sales by the British Independent team. National CAA representatives.

The documentary produced by Scott Free won a Special Jury Prize at SXSW, the physical edition of which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

Alice Gu's directorial debut tells the story of poverty to wealth by Ted Ngoy, a refugee who escaped the murderous Khmer Rouge in Cambodia to the United States, where in the 1970s he built an unlikely billionaire donut empire. Ngoy sponsored hundreds of incoming refugee visas and helped them stand up by teaching them the ways of the donut business. By 1979 he was living "the American dream," but his steep rise would ultimately lead to a notable drop.

Independent will present the project to international buyers at this year's Cannes virtual market.

Producers are Tom Moran for Scott Free, Jose Nunez, Alice Gu and Farhad Amid. Ridley Scott serves as executive producer on Scott Free, with Freida Lee Mock, Andres Rosillo, Juliana Lemus, and Jonny Hwang also serving as executive producers.

Director Gu said, "As the son of immigrant parents who came to the United States to seek a better life

For them, making this movie about Ted Ngoy achieving the American Dream was deeply personal to me. Even if The Donut KingThe story takes place in the United States, the experience of immigrants is a common experience shared by millions of people around the world. I hope that the public will delight in this new perspective on the sweet gift and perhaps open some hearts and minds. ”

Producer Farhad Amid added: “I am proud to have been a part of this beautiful and moving film, particularly now, as anti-immigrant rhetoric has become a consistent and defining feature of American politics. It is vital that we continue to tell stories like Ted Ngoy's to advance the national immigration discourse, dispel terrible myths about immigrants, and inspire some empathy along the way. Ted Ngoy's story is one of sacrifice, triumph, failure and redemption. Or what I would call, the American dream. "

Alice Gu is represented by Gersh.