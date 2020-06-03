Suspect, officer injured in Adams-Normandie shooting involving officer, 2 others in custody – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and two others were in custody Monday night after a shooting involving an officer in the Adams-Normandie area of ​​Los Angeles.

An officer also sustained a minor injury in the shooting.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 22nd Street, near Highway 10 around 9:25 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Southwest Division narcotics officers in civilian clothing entered a Chevron service station. As they drove towards the gas pumps,

Two suspects armed with weapons opened fire on the officers, who then responded, police said.

A suspect was shot and taken into custody. The second suspect attempted to escape but was quickly captured.

A third suspect turned himself in to officers, police said.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department with stable vital signs, police said.

The names of the suspects or the injured officer were not immediately released.

One of the officers suffered a minor grazing injury and was taken to a hospital, the LAPD said.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

