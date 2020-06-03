Support for the Black Trans community grows after the brutal beating of Iyanna Dior

As Black Lives Matter evolves in the wake of the tragic murder of George Floyd, another violent incident in the same city where George lost his life causes people to ponder how inclusive that statement should be. Iyanna Dior, a black trans woman, was brutally beaten by a crowd on Monday night in Minneapolis. Images of the incident have gone viral on social media, prompting people to seek justice and raise awareness of the high rates of violence against black transgender women.

Dior, who is 21, was attacked by a group of what appears to be mostly men, at a service station in Minneapolis after a defense report, according to Rolling Stone. In a post on his Facebook, Dior told his followers that he needed time "to process everything that is happening,quot; and thanked people for communicating to see if it was okay.

Celebrities learned about Iyanna Dior's story and shared their support for her and the black trans community, launching her into national attention. Some of the movement-related hashtags include the wording, "All Black Lives Matter,quot; and "Black Trans Lives Matter."

Stop by to see what people had to say about Iyanna Dior.

According to the Human Rights Coalition, at least 26 transgender or gender-nonconforming people were violently killed in 2019 alone. The vast majority of victims were black transgender women.

"This violence has to stop. All our hearts should hurt as we watch the videos of this young trans woman being beaten by a group of people. Black lives matter and that includes trans, non-binary, queer, cis and straight black lives, "says Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the HRC Transgender Justice Initiative. Rolling Stone. "Now is the time for us to make changes through an intersectional lens that includes all the lives of blacks."

