Summer Walker talks about her record label telling her to tone down the posts on deep-state conspiracy theories

Summer Walker is no stranger to controversy. The R,amp;B singer only spoke about her label calling to tell about her social media posts.

Just a few weeks ago, Summer discussed Coronavirus as part of the larger plan for population control.

A publication of hers said: "All I want to know is if these mf were so concerned with population control why don't they put a limit on having children all over the world like China a long time ago." You can have 1 MAYBE 2 & das it and das law, but with these 8 children families would simply be prohibited. Instead of going down the Georgia Guiding Stones and deciding to say we're screwed, let's create a bogus martial law enforcement law and throw everyone into the fema camps by mass murdering. NOW FORGET EVERYTHING I just said. I like everything I have no idea what I'm talking about. "

It also touched 5G towers.

This time, Summer posted on her personal Instagram account about the current state of the country. Between the riots and the looting, Walker believes that people are counterproductive and want them to strategize and organize.

Additionally, the Playing Games artist also referenced a YouTube video by Young Pharoah that talks about the new world order and how George Floyd, Anonymous, and the riots relate to it.

For the Summer, LoveRenaissance, and Interscope Records label, this may be too controversial.

The 24-year-old called them for telling her to tone down her posts on social media, but she had no problem when posting twerking videos.

Walker wrote: ‘You can talk about your p **** and post your a **, talk about buying worthless jewelry instead of business and property, loosening up money, and disrespecting your women. AND NONE OF THAT IS INSENSITIVE, but trying to warn people that THE DEEP STATE IS CONGRATULATING EVERYONE AND TRYING TO ELIMINATE THEIR RIGHTS IS TOO SENSITIVE. "

She goes on to say that she is disappointed but not surprised.



