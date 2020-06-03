Study Finds Trump's Anti-Malaria Medication Did Not Prevent Caviar Infections

The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine did not prevent Covid-19 in a rigorous study of 821 people who had been exposed to patients infected with the virus, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Canada reported.

The study was the first controlled clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that President Trump has repeatedly promoted and recently took. Conducted in the United States and Canada, this trial was the first to assess whether the drug could prevent disease in people who have been exposed to the coronavirus. This type of study, in which patients are randomly selected to receive either an experimental treatment or a placebo, is considered the most reliable way of measuring the safety and efficacy of a drug. Participants were health workers and people who had been exposed at home to sick spouses, partners, or parents.

"The final message to the general public is that if you are exposed to someone with Covid-19, hydroxychloroquine is not an effective preventive therapy after exposure," said study lead author Dr. David R. Boulware. , from the University of Minnesota, said in an interview.

The results are published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

"If we could find something that would improve the infection, block it, or make it milder after solid exposure, it would be wonderful," said Dr. Judith Feinberg, vice president of medical research at the University of West Virginia. "What we want to do is limit the number of cases. There was great hope in this. "