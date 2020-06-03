Study Finds Trump's Anti-Malaria Medication Did Not Prevent Caviar Infections

The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine did not prevent Covid-19 in a rigorous study of 821 people who had been exposed to patients infected with the virus, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Canada reported.
The study was the first controlled clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that President Trump has repeatedly promoted and recently took. Conducted in the United States and Canada, this trial was the first to assess whether the drug could prevent disease in people who have been exposed to the coronavirus. This type of study, in which patients are randomly selected to receive either an experimental treatment or a placebo, is considered the most reliable way of measuring the safety and efficacy of a drug. Participants were health workers and people who had been exposed at home to sick spouses, partners, or parents.
"The final message to the general public is that if you are exposed to someone with Covid-19, hydroxychloroquine is not an effective preventive therapy after exposure," said study lead author Dr. David R. Boulware. , from the University of Minnesota, said in an interview.
The results are published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
"If we could find something that would improve the infection, block it, or make it milder after solid exposure, it would be wonderful," said Dr. Judith Feinberg, vice president of medical research at the University of West Virginia. "What we want to do is limit the number of cases. There was great hope in this. "
The president's promotion of the drug, and backlash against it, have politicized medical questions that would normally have been left to investigators to answer objectively. Trump supporters and opponents have accused each other of twisting facts about the drug to make the president appear right or wrong.
But Trump has not stopped promoting the potential benefits of the drug. On Sunday, his administration announced that it would send 2 million doses of the drug to Brazil, to treat patients and help prevent infections in healthcare workers. A White House official said the two countries would collaborate on the investigation into its use.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the use of the drug was stimulated by anecdotal reports from China and France of patients appearing to improve and laboratory findings of a possible antiviral effect. Without proven treatment for Covid-19, doctors have been desperate to give seriously ill patients some form of therapy.
Data from more recent studies. They have been questioned in the past week, fueling debates about the drug's role in trials around the world. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said it would resume trials it had temporarily suspended because of problems raised by data used in a study in The Lancet.
Interest in the drug increased after Trump began advocating for it. It is approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, as well as malaria, and is considered safe for those patients as long as they have no underlying abnormalities in their heart rhythm.
Studies in very sick coronavirus patients have linked the drug, especially when combined with the antibiotic azithromycin, to dangerous heart rhythm disorders, and Both the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have cautioned that it should not be used outside of clinical trials or carefully controlled conditions in a hospital.
Some researchers say safety concerns about the drug have been exaggerated, alarming the public and making it difficult to recruit participants for the studies necessary to determine if the drug has any value for treatment or prevention.
The new study included 821 people from across the United States and parts of Canada who had a high-risk or moderate-risk exposure to a person who tested positive and was sick with the coronavirus. None of the participants had symptoms on their own. High-risk exposure meant they were less than six feet from a patient for more than ten minutes, without a mask or mask. The moderate risk meant that they wore a mask, but no mask.
About 88 percent had high-risk exposures.
Participants, recruited online, ranged in age from 33 to 50 years, with a mean age of 40 years. About half were women and 66 percent of the total were health workers. They were healthy and had no underlying health problems that would have made hydroxychloroquine dangerous for them. Most of the rest had been exposed at home to an infected spouse, partner or parent.
Within four days after exposure, participants were randomly selected to receive hydroxychloroquine or a placebo, and then followed up to determine if they had laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 or a virus-compatible disease, for the next 14 days.
The drug or placebos were mailed to them, and then they reported their symptoms online to the researchers, who did not examine them.
Not all participants were able to be tested for the virus, because when the study was conducted, there was still a shortage of test kits.
There was no significant difference between the placebo group and those taking the medication. Among those who took hydroxychloroquine, 49 of 414, or 11.8 percent, fell ill. In the placebo group, 58 or 407, or 14.3 percent, became ill. Statistically analyzed, the difference between these rates was not significant.
The drug also did not make the disease less severe.
Side effects such as nausea from hydroxychloroquine were more common than those from placebos, 40.1 percent compared to 16.8 percent, but there were no problems with heart rhythm or any other serious adverse effects.
Infectious disease experts who were not part of the study said it was well done and answered an important question, although the results were disappointing.
Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, said: “This was a large randomized controlled trial conducted by very good people. Hydroxychloroquine did not provide a noticeable advantage. "
Noting that the drug had shown some ability to prevent the virus from infecting cells in laboratory studies, Dr. Schaffner said: "Unfortunately, that did not translate into a beneficial effect in preventing the development of disease."
The study did not address the question of whether hydroxychloroquine can prevent coronavirus infection if people take it before exposing themselves to a sick patient. That possibility is being explored in other clinical trials involving healthcare workers and emergency medical technicians and other emergency medical workers.
At a Senate hearing on F.D.A.'s oversight of drug manufacturing Tuesday, Democrats criticized the agency for its decision in March to grant an emergency use authorization to hydroxychloroquine.
"The FDA, in my opinion, bowed to the pressure and issued what is called an,quot; emergency use authorization "for the drug," said Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, the senior Democrat on the Finance Committee of the Senate, which sponsored the hearing. "By doing so, we open the door to tens of millions of pills, including some, directly related to this hearing, manufactured on-site in Pakistan and India that have failed the FDA inspection or have never been inspected by the FDA at all. "
Sheila Kaplan contributed reporting.