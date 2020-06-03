Steve McQueen Films on Racism Selected for 2020 Cannes Film Festival

BBC

Both & # 39; Lover & # 39; s Rock & # 39; like & # 39; Mangrove & # 39 ;, which come from the director of & # 39; 12 Years a Slave & # 39; and are based on his anthological series & # 39; Small Ax & # 39 ;, have been officially announced among the Cannes 2020 lineup.

Films directed by Wes Anderson, Viggo Mortensenand Francois Ozon They have been honored by bosses at the postponed Cannes Film Festival.

The physical film event in May was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Wednesday June 3, 2020, the newly re-elected festival president Pierre Lescure and artistic director Thierry Fremaux held a televised press conference at the UGC Normandy cinema in Paris, France. to confirm the long-awaited 2020 lineup.

In total, 56 films were chosen for the Festival's Official Selection.

Highlights include "Wes Anderson"The French office"Francois Ozon & # 39; s"Summer of 85"and the directorial debut of actor Viggo Mortensen"Falling"

Two of "12 years of slavery"filmmaker Steve McQueenThe projects were selected – "Lover rock"and the opportune"Mangrove", which recounts historical racial tensions in London.

The Oscar-winning director has dedicated both films to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Shortly after they were officially on the Cannes list, the filmmaker honored the memory of Floyd and "all the other black people who have been killed, seen or invisible, for who they are, in the United States, the United Kingdom and elsewhere. "

The films come from the director's anthology series "Small ax", which will be shown on Amazon Prime and the BBC.

There will be no physical festival in 2020, which means that there will be no juries and officials who will not present the Palme d'Or to the director of the best film, but the producers of the 56 selected films will be able to label their films with "Official Selection of the Cannes Film Festival "

On Tuesday, Fremaux revealed that the selection committee had received a record 2,067 films for consideration even though the festival had been canceled.

Of the films chosen, 16 were directed by women, two more than last year's record.