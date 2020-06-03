Steve McQueen dedicates Cannes surprise films to George Floyd – Up News Info

12 years of slavery Director Steve McQueen has dedicated his two films announced today as part of the Cannes Film Festival lineup to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Oscar-winning director said of the two films, which address racism in the UK: "I dedicate these films to George Floyd, and to all the other black people who have been killed, seen or invisible, for who they are, in the United States. United, UK and elsewhere. "If you are the big tree, we are the small ax." Black lives matter. "

The films come from the director's British anthology series. Small ax, which was previously described as a television series, but is now an anthology of five films to be shown on the BBC and Amazon Prime.

The two films announced for Cannes, which has not taken place this year due to the coronavirus but has announced its lineup in an attempt to increase the distribution credentials of some of the films, are called Mangrove and Rock lovers.

Each film tells a different story, set in London's West Indies community from the 1960s through the mid-1980s, whose lives have been shaped by their own willpower despite rampant racism and discrimination.

The first film Mangrove, tells the true story of Mangrove Nine and Frank Crichlow, starring Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Shaun Parkes (Lost in Space) and Malachi Kirby (Black mirror) The second movie, Rock lovers, tells a fictional story of young love and music at a blues party in the early 1980s, starring Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn (Harry Potter and the cursed boy, parts I and II), Micheal Ward (Top boy), Shaniqua Okwok (Van der Valk) and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex education)

As previously announced, John Boyega (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) will also star in one of the anthology films, with more details coming soon.

Small ax The title is derived from an African proverb that resonates throughout the Caribbean: "If you are a big tree, we are a small ax." Small ax It is also the title of a Bob Marley song from The Wailers 1973 album. Burnin & # 39;, which claims that marginal or small voices of dissent can successfully challenge the most powerful voices.

The anthology series is a production by Turbine Studios and Lammas Park for BBC One, which was developed and commissioned by the series, with Amazon Studios co-producing in the US. USA It was created and directed by McQueen and written by McQueen, Alastair Siddons, and Courttia Newland. Alex Wheatle is a writing consultant for the anthology. BBC Studios negotiated the agreement with Amazon for EE. USA And it will distribute it internationally.

The anthology series is produced by Tracey Scoffield and David Tanner for Turbine Studios and Steve McQueen for Lammas Park. Mike Elliot is producing for EMU Films with Turbine Studios and Anita Overland