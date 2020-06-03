Steve King loses seat of Congress

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

US Rep. Steve King, who has long had the honor of being the biggest white supremacist in a party full of them, lost his seat in Congress tonight. Sad!

King, who has represented (poorly) Iowa's fourth congressional district since 2003, lost to top challenger Randy Feenstra. Sadly, King didn't lose entirely because Iowans is fed up with some of his best hits, including meeting with white supremacist organizations abroad, claiming humanity would not exist without rape or incest, asking why "white nationalist, white supremacist, western civilization" was offensive, and once literally narration Chris Cuomo, "I would like to see a United States that is so homogeneous that we are very much alike," as much as the Republicans finally stripped him of the tasks of his committee in January 2019, which made him ineffective in the office.

Feenstra in the meantime, is a self-proclaimed Christian conservative, a big Trump fan, pro-life, and more likely than King to beat his Democratic rival for the seat in the fall. Still, a missing white supremacist is a missing white supremacist.

Here are some headlines to remember it:

We will miss you, Steve. JK, no, we won't, bye forever! Or at least until Dancing with the stars returns in 2025.