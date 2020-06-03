Stephen Jackson promises to stay in the life of George Floyd's daughter: "I'm here for her,quot;

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson is still mourning the loss of his "twin,quot; and close friend George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody.

Floyd's death has started protests across the country, and Jackson has become a prominent voice alongside Floyd's daughter, Gianna, 6, and her mother, Roxie Washington. Washington made its first public comments Tuesday night to mourn the loss of Floyd.

"I don't have much to say, because I can't put my words together right now. But I wanted everyone to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they can go home and be with their families. Gianna has no father. "Washington said. "He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the hall. If there is a problem that she has and needs her father, she doesn't have that anymore."

After hearing Washington's words, Jackson stepped forward and said he would fill that void as best he could.

"There are many things you said he will miss, that I will be there," Jackson said. "I'm going to walk her down the hall. I'm going to be there for her. I'm going to be here to wipe your tears away. I'm going to be here for you and Gigi. Floyd might not be here, but I'm here for her, I'm here to get justice, and we will obtain justice for my brother. "

In addition to his promise to remain in Gianna's life, he also promised to continue seeking justice for George Floyd.

"We are not leaving, we will continue to fight, we will send him home beautifully this week," Jackson said. "But I tell you: we are not leaving, we are going to demand justice."

Jackson urged people on Instagram to donate to the Gianna Floyd Fund on GoFundMe, which has raised over $ 600,000 as of this writing.

A video of Jackson with Gianna on his shoulders went viral Tuesday night when he showed Floyd's daughter saying, "Daddy changed the world."