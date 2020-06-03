Stephen Fry shamelessly admits to dreaming of playing James Bond

WENN

Meanwhile, James Norton, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, and Sam Heughan are among the favored actors to replace Daniel Craig as Agent 007.

Funny Stephen Fry He dreamed of playing James Bond on the big screen.

The "Wilde" star grew up loving author spy character Ian Fleming and insists he would have had the idea to play 007 if he had ever had an interest.

"(He was) brutal, snobbish, sexist and cruel as he could be," Fry told the Daily Mail. "I was a great lover of all things James Bond when I was young. I don't mind admitting, superficial and silly as it sounds, that I wanted to be Bond. "

But eventually he realized he would be a better boy or Bond partner: "It didn't take long for me to realize with a sigh of acceptance that he was, by nature, a Blofeld or perhaps a Goldfinger or a Drax, even a Miss Moneypenny or a Q, but never a Bond. "

Discussions about who will replace Daniel Craig like 007 have been rampant for years, and are likely to increase again when the actor's final departure when the spy hits theaters later this year. Actors who currently exceed the betting odds for the role include James Norton, Tom Hiddleston, Tom hardy, Michael Fassbenderand Sam Heughan, who previously revealed that he was once considered to play 007.

"I auditioned for Bond a long time ago when they were redoing it with Daniel Craig, when he was Bond 21", "he"stranger"said the star in 2018." They were going to be younger with him and it was a pretty good experience … It's about time we had a Scottish Bond. "