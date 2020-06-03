Stephanie Beatriz and Griffin Newman challenge actors who have played police officers to donate to the "Black Lives Matter,quot; movement!

Stephanie Beatriz and Griffin Newman, famous for starring in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Tick respectively, turned to social media to plead with other actors who have portrayed or are still portraying police officers on television to show their support for the Black movement. Lives Matter. donating part of their profits to the cause. As you know, many celebrities have been doing their best to raise awareness and contribute in other ways as well after the police senseless murder of George Floyd.

That said, both Stephanie and Griffin have donated a total of $ 22,000 to the Community Exchange Fund.

Your financial contribution will be used as bail for the detained protesters.

Earlier today, Newman was the first to come up with the idea that actors who play police officers should also contribute donations.

After all, this tragedy, like many others that preceded it, was caused by police, so he thought it would be a significant donation if it came from fictitious police.

‘I am a jobless actor who improbably played a detective in two episodes of Blue Bloods almost a decade ago. If you currently play a police officer? If you earn tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in waste by playing a cop? I'll let you do the math, "he tweeted.

Not long after, Beatriz also challenged her fellow actors to do the same!

‘I am an actor who plays a detective on television. If you currently play a police officer? If you earn tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in waste by playing a cop? I'll let you do the math. ((email protected) for leading the way), "he wrote, giving Newman credit for the idea.

Meanwhile, Newman has been sharing donations to the Community Justice Exchange from several people, including a script coordinator who has worked "on a couple of police shows," an actor who played "a cop in a Troma movie," and even fans. who have enjoyed watching television shows focused on the police.



