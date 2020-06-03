Star Wars & Disney Support John Boyega After Black Lives Matter Speech – Up News Info

John Boyega can no longer be part of the Star Wars galaxy after last year Skywalker's riseBut the frankly passionate actor is still part of the Disney family.

Just hours after giving a powerful speech on the death of George Floyd, racism and police violence at a Black Lives Matter march in London that worried the Detroit star could end his career, Boyega received full support. from the franchise created by George Lucas and his corporate Parents of the Casa del Ratón.

In a tweet that just came out on the official Star Wars broadcast, Lucasfilm, directed by Kathleen Kennedy, calls the man who played Finn for three movies a "hero." Claiming that "LucasFilm is with John Boyega, the message continued to support his BLM message:

We support you and we support you, @JohnBoyega. See his full speech: https://t.co/Goxb5y2wrK pic.twitter.com/ZvE0t5tRPY – Star Wars (@starwars) June 3, 2020

After days of publication about the May 25 killing of Floyd by a now-arrested and former Minneapolis police officer, Boyega joined thousands in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday morning.

"I am speaking to you from my heart", the Attack the block Alum told the crowd, "Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but fuck it," he added.

"Today these are innocent people who were halfway through their process," Boyega continued, clearly struggling to hold back tears. "We don't know what George Floyd could have accomplished, we don't know what Sandra Bland could have accomplished, but today we will make sure that is not a strange thought for our young people," said the actor. declared.