Star Wars actor John Boyega gives goosebumps speech at Black Lives Matter protest

John Boyega has been dealing with racism on a larger scale throughout his career. At a time when the black community needs people to talk more, the Star Wars actor appeared and introduced himself.

Boyega attended a protest for the murder of George Floyd in London. It was there that he gave a speech that will give goosebumps to people of all colors.

Lives Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important, we have always wanted to say something, we have always been successful independently, and now is the time. I'm not waiting. All black people here remember the time when someone else reminded you that you were black. "

John almost burst into tears as he continued his moving speech.

‘I need you to understand how painful this shit is. I need you to understand how painful it is to remember every day that your race means nothing, and that is no longer the case. "

The actor acknowledged that he would receive a lot of criticism for what he was saying, but he did not care.

‘I am speaking to you from the heart. I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but fuck that. "

It's safe to say that his employment with Lucasfilms is not in jeopardy considering the company praised him for being a hero on his social media.

They also released a statement in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

& # 39; Now is the time. Black lives have always mattered. Black lives have always been important. Black lives have always meant something. The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being a part of the long overdue change in the world. "

Jordan Peele, a notable film writer and filmmaker, also shared a message saying, "We got you, John."



