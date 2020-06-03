Stadium virus prevention draws attention to fan privacy – Up News Info

Metal detectors that all sports fans have grown accustomed to at the door could soon be accompanied by thermal scanners as part of the gigantic task of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus and other airborne diseases.

And that could be just one thing audiences will need to feel comfortable with in order for games to be seen in person again.

Tickets have moved a lot from paper souvenirs to smartphone screens, but how about you use your face as proof of purchase? -the pandemic era of live sports that must highlight hygiene.

"The pandemic really increases the need for more security than stadium security," said Bob Boland, an athletic official who teaches at Penn State and has more than two decades of sports and law experience as an instructor, consultant and agent. "Vaccine treatments, containment, could all change the game, but people will need to be comfortable with detecting massive body temperature and other technologies that may be at stake."

Not unlike the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks, when long waits to go through magnetometers and have a security guard wave a wand over his pants pockets became the norm.

“After 9/11, we exaggerated it, which means that we intended to make all the buildings safe and everyone safe, so it was extremely inconvenient to go to games and events. But we said it would improve over time, and it did, "said Marc Ganis, co-founder of Chicago-based consulting firm SportsCorp." Now, how do you do that? "

Technology will be a vital piece of the puzzle. It will also test a fan's willingness to potentially sacrifice a little more privacy in exchange for the opportunity to sit back on the court or behind the plate.

"Can I say both?" said Jim Mueller, a Milwaukee Bucks season ticket holder who also buys partial packages to the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers games. "I get it from the Bucks' perspective and the NBA's perspective, but as an American I don't want to be tracked."

Dave Karls also has season tickets from the Bucks, eager enough for his next visit to the Fiserv Forum that his trackable location in the arena wouldn't interfere with enjoyment.

"I'd rather have that than not be able to attend the game," Karls said.

Any concern depends on the individual definition of vigilance, a word that carries a dire connotation in some corners. In some countries, this year's effort to stop the COVID-19 outbreak by tracing contacts has included citizens' consent for location registration.

Activity at a sporting event in the US USA It would probably only be collected together, such as an elevated skin temperature marked during a walk through a thermal scanner. That is not a piece of data tied to the real identity of someone who could conflict with federal privacy laws. Perhaps QR codes will be used for users to report current health conditions on their own.

Carrying a smartphone and using it to shop already opens the user up to some form of location tracking and direct marketing. Team-sponsored apps that allow fans to order burgers and beers directly to their seats and receive push notifications for merchandise already provide a framework for what might be next.

"I think stadiums could probably say, 'Hey, we've got 50 people in the bathroom right now' together because you already downloaded that app," said Nerissa Coyle McGinn, a Chicago attorney with practice in advertising, technology and privacy who has worked with sports teams like the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Red Wings and New York Giants. "You have accepted their privacy policy, and sharing aggregated information is not considered sharing personal information."

The algorithms caused quite a bit of controversy in Alabama, where soccer coach Nick Saban's frustration with students leaving the game early and a decrease in attendance nationwide prompted the establishment of the "Tidal Loyalty Points,quot; program. "which rewarded fans for their fourth quarter presence with prizes and priority purchases. for events on request. Bluetooth technology is used in that case for monitoring; It only works inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"The more information you can give someone, the more likely they are to agree to the question of this type of data," said Nan Sato, a Philadelphia attorney with a focus on the intersection of technology and sports. "Who gets the data? How is it stored and used, how long will the data be retained, and how will the privacy of fans be protected?

Detection technology that scans a user's eyes, face, or fingerprint has multiplied in recent years, particularly at airports to speed up security lines. Two years ago, Major League Baseball struck a deal with a biometric identification system, Clear, to speed up body entry to the ballpark: fingerprints, for now, but perhaps one day a fan's face will serve as your ticket.

"When you remove the layers, people are not afraid of the facial recognition technology itself. They fear what happens with that data later. It is more a matter of transparency on the front of our clients:" Hey, we are not going to sell this disclosure to a third party. "It is kept encrypted," said Shaun Moore, a former SMU soccer player and co-founder of Trueface, a software startup with clients in a variety of sectors, including sports. "We never see any of the data. We do not know who is in the database. So that's one way we take privacy into account when developing these tools. There should be transparency in how the data flows and who has access to it, how long it stays in the system. Is it 30 days? Is it two days? Where is it being used?

___

AP Sports writers Larry Lage, Steve Megargee, and Dave Skretta contributed to this report.