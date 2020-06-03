St. Paul Police Respond To Shooting Report, Finds Body In Car – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A homicide investigation is underway in St. Paul Wednesday morning after a body was found in a car on the west side of town.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called around 3 a.m. to report shooting near the intersection of Hall Avenue and West Stevens Street in the city's Riverview neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found the body of a female victim in a car on Stevens Street. The first responders tried to help the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the victim appeared to be traveling east when the shooting occurred. His car hit several other vehicles.

Investigators are now looking for witnesses and videos of the incident.

The victim's name will be revealed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to police, this is the 15th homicide in St. Paul this year.