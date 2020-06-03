Sports Community adopts bracelet for 9-year-old girls, raising $ 20K for Minneapolis communities – Up News Info

– The effort to help those affected by the destructive riots in Minneapolis comes in all shapes and sizes.

The colorful creations of 9-year-old Kamryn Johnson, daughter of former Gopher soccer player Ron Johnson, demonstrate that even the smallest ideas are capable of great change.

"For a 9-year-old to do this, you know, I know anyone can," said Ron.

While making bracelets on the driveway with his friends, Kamryn said he came up with an idea to sell them to help those in need.

"And then I told my mother about my idea and she said we should give the money to people in Minneapolis, and I said it would be a great idea," said Kamryn.

Ron has not shown his daughter the video of George Floyd's deadly arrest at the hands of the Minneapolis police. He said that he and his wife prayed about it as a family, and they recognized their children that it was bad.

"But what can you do to improve it? It is not sitting and wondering and worrying. You know what, let's make a change, "said Ron.

Like a child's lemonade stand, Kamryn and her friends set up a table in the front yard with signs. Children laugh and joke as they keep busy weaving the threads, while people walk to buy some.

Ron spread the word about his daughter's mission on the KFAN sports talk radio station, assuming they would sell some here and there. It is a prediction that was glad to be wrong.

"You know, to summarize, the first day here she made over $ 800. The next day, and with this cash, she made another $ 400, then $ 500," she said.

With the help of some sizeable donations, the efforts of Kamryn and her friends have raised over $ 20,000 to help families struggling with the destructive consequences of Floyd's death. Notable Minnesota athletes and sports figures Chad Greenway, Richard Pitino and Lindsay Whalen were just a few of those who made contributions. University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel wrote a message to Kamryn in addition to his donation.

"That's something I want to frame and save," said Ron. “Now he has blisters on his fingers. Now, she has been working hard for four days. She has been working harder than me. I just had to tweet and talk on the radio. "

If you want to donate to Kamryn's cause, you can direct him to Ron in the Venmo app. Just search @ RonJohnJr3 and tag the donation as "Restore Minneapolis,quot; or "Bracelet,quot;.

All money raised will go toward purchasing supplies to take to Minneapolis and Grace Church.