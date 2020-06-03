S&P Downgrades AMC Entertainment's Debt Swap Rating, "Tantamount to Default" – Up News Info

S&P Global Ratings has downgraded shares of theater chain AMC Entertainment after the company announced plans for a debt-swap offer the agency considers "distressed." If completed, S&P said, the measure, announced in a filing with the SEC, would be "equivalent to a default" because noteholders are likely to receive less than promised.

AMC is trying to reduce its debt burden, which has proven to be a huge responsibility as it was forced to close theaters and suspend operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Basically, it is offering investors a swap that requires them to cut 50% of the face value of existing debt.

The AMC rating was downgraded to "CC". S&P also placed its "C" rating on AMC's subordinate notes in the so-called "Negative CreditWatch" because it said it would lower the rating to "D" if the proposed exchange is completed.

AMC announced plans to launch an exchange offer for four sets of subordinate notes with new notes. Three of the sets, which are denominated in dollars, are trading at very distressed levels in the range of 26 to 27 cents on the dollar. A Bloomberg analyst said the exchange could replace approximately $ 2.3 billion of subordinated debt with $ 1.2 billion of new secured debt.

If noteholders choose to accept the redemption offer by June 16, they will receive about $ 520 to $ 530 in new guaranteed notes for every $ 1,000 in existing notes. This amount falls closer to $ 500 after the anticipated exchange date, and the final exchange offer expires on June 30.

While unlikely, the company said, it could raise AMC's credit rating if the proposed exchange offer is not completed and the company establishes a clear plan to avoid any future debt restructuring.

AMC Entertainment, which announced a massive preliminary for the first quarter on Wednesday, questioned its ability to continue as a going concern for a "reasonable period of time" as it struggles to meet its debt obligations.