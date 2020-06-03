Sources claim that Julianne Hough "changed,quot; after marriage to Brooks Laich

Sources who spoke to People magazine recently claimed that Julianne Hough "changed,quot; after marrying Brooks Laich. Although he once described Brooks as the "one," over time, their romance began to slowly deteriorate and things no longer seemed so sweet.

On May 29, Brooks and Julianne revealed that they were going to permanently suspend him after several months of rumors. A source said at the time that she has evolved a lot as a person since she and Brooks got married, and is proud of those differences.

"He is the man he is," said the source, adding that Brooks doesn't have to change anything about himself if he doesn't want to. Last year, the founder of Kinergy, 31, told Women & # 39; s Health that she underwent a "massive transformation."

In addition, she revealed in the same interview that she was a bisexual woman. Brooks was apparently trying everything in his power to keep Julianne happy, but nothing worked. She fought very hard to keep their romance together, but ultimately it just didn't work.

In case you missed it, Brooks and Julianne spent a lot of time apart in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Paparazzi saw Julianne on several occasions without her wedding band, and was even seen with another man.

Around that time, Hough described his time away from Brooks as "magical." A close friend of Hough said it took them a "lockdown,quot; to realize that they were no longer for each other. Also, Laich has been happier living in nature.

As for how they intend to deal with the aftermath, informants have stated that they will remain close. The source says that both Hough and Laich seek to remain friends and hope for the best for each other, even if that means having to end their romance finally.

Ad

As previously noted, rumors of their breakup persisted for months, especially after it was revealed that they were far from each other during the quarantine shutdown.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0