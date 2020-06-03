Sonoma Coast Beaches, Parks and Parking Lots Open with Restrictions – Up News Info San Francisco

SONOMA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – The coastal parks, trails, beaches, and parking lots of the Sonoma Coast reopened Wednesday when County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase relaxed local restrictions on outdoor activities due to the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19.

Mase's new health order, announced Tuesday, allows residents to visit coastal parks and recreation areas for low-risk activities such as hiking, fishing, and surfing.

Park visitors will still need to practice physical distancing and wear face covers. Community park facilities such as playgrounds, picnic areas, and barbecues remain closed under the new health order.

"Visiting the beaches for our physical and mental health is possible if we remain diligent regarding social distancing, wearing face covers when we approach other park users and staying home if we have any symptoms of COVID-19," he said. Mase. "We must continue to slow the spread of the virus to protect our vulnerable residents and our health care resources."

The health order applies to all parks and recreation areas throughout the county, including privately owned and operated areas. The county's previous health order, announced on May 12, had only allowed coastal access for pedestrians and closed beaches by 11 a.m. at 5 p.m. every day.

"We know that many people have patiently waited for this day," said Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker. "We are committed to keeping the coastal parks open this summer, and we appreciate public support for the health guidelines that are intended to protect us all."

